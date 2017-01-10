‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Could Kristen Alderson Return As Starr Manning?

General Hospital spoilers are revealing that some familiar faces may be headed back to Port Charles. Kristen Alderson brought Starr Manning to the show after One Life to Live was canceled. She was looking for a fresh start when a car accident claimed the lives of her boyfriend, Cole Thornhart, and her daughter, Hope. Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) was there to help pick up the pieces of her heart, and just as a relationship was building, Starr was run out of town because of copyright issues between General Hospital and Prospect Park.

Because she was such a good actress and had amazing chemistry with Chad Duell, General Hospital brought Kristen Alderson back in a brand new role. She dyed her hair brown and became Kiki Jerome. It took a while for fans to get adjusted to Alderson’s new look and role but when they did, all was well. According to Soap Hub, General Hospital may be bringing Kristen Alderson back as Starr Manning. The actress confirmed on Twitter that she would be happy to return to the show and that she made it clear to the network executives that she’d be willing to return if they wanted her. It has been two years since Alderson vacated the role of Kiki Jerome and Hayley Erin stepped in to take her place.

Rumors have been swirling about characters from the now-defunct soaps All My Children and One Life to Live migrating over to General Hospital. ABC recently regained the rights to those shows and Nathan Varni assured fans they are working on what to do nearly every day. He also mentioned that General Hospital is written several months in advance and that if some of these characters were to be brought onto the canvas, it wouldn’t be an immediate thing. Starr Manning was one of the characters tossed around by fans. Kristen Alderson played that role all of her life, and while Kiki Jerome was okay, Starr is really who the actress will always be.

Things may get a little awkward on the set if Kristen Alderson does return to General Hospital because her ex-boyfriend will also be there. She dated Chad Duell for quite some time before they called it quits in October of 2015. The two went from living together and seeing each other daily to Alderson moving across the country back to her home state of Pennsylvania. While the reason for the break-up was never made public, the two seemed to move on without being bitter toward one another. Whether or not Alderson and Duell could work together remains to be seen, but fans hope they can if she is brought back.

Right now, everything is speculation. General Hospital has not confirmed that any characters will return but the possibilities remain endless. Now that ABC has the rights back to One Life to Live and All My Children, so many different story lines can be born. Several of the actors have made their way to various soaps, some quitting acting altogether. It will be interesting to see whether or not Kristen Alderson will be brought back as Starr Manning. If she is, fans are hoping she will share some scenes with Kiki (Hayley Erin) as a nod to the role she originated.

With both February and May sweeps coming up, General Hospital writers are working on scripts to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Bringing back some familiar faces could work in their favor or it could completely backfire. There are varying opinions on whether or not any of the other soap character should be brought to General Hospital and if they are, how they would fit into the canvas that is already too small for some of the Port Charles favorites.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]