Chris Brown To Reunite With Rihanna Amid Soulja Boy Feud? Reportedly Calls Her A ‘Real Boss With Money & Real Status’

Chris Brown is reportedly praising Rihanna and fellow ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran amid his nasty feud with Soulja Boy.

According to reports, amid claims Chris and Rihanna could allegedly be looking to reconcile in the wake of her October breakup with Drake, sources are now claiming that Rihanna and Karrueche are supposedly the only two women Brown has dated that “really mattered” to the singer and he allegedly knows that both stars will be behind him amid his nasty feud with Soulja Boy.

“There’s only two girls that ever really mattered to [Chris] on a relationship level, and that’s Rihanna and Karrueche,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life after Soulja recently claimed that his recent beef with Brown originated over Rihanna. “Chris knows d**n well Soulja ain’t had either sexually and never will.”

“He’s not even Rihanna or Karrueche’s type,” continued the insider amid Brown and Soulja Boy’s nasty feud, adding that Brown firmly believes that Tran and Rihanna are in his corner amid his latest drama with the rapper, which XXL reported seriously spilled over on social media with a serious war of words last week.

“Chris doesn’t believe that [Karrueche or Rihanna] would actually stoop that low and get down and dirty with the likes of Soulja,” the insider revealed to Hollywood Life, revealing that, despite his seriously rocky past with both of his famous exes, Brown actually had nothing but praise for both Rihanna and Tran.

“Rihanna and Karrueche [are] like bosses,” the source said of how Chris views his exes. “Real bosses with money and real status in the industry and someone who’s sexy and charming and puts it down in bed. Soulja, well, he’s none of the above.”

Chris’s alleged sweet words about Rihanna and Karrueche come after Urban Islandz claimed last year that Brown supposedly doesn’t believe things will ever be officially over between himself and his two most famous exes and is allegedly always open to the idea of dating either Rihanna or Tran again in the future.

“[Chris Brown] has women falling at his feet everyday but it always comes back to these two women,” a source told Urban Islandz of Brown’s supposed undying love for both Rihanna and Karrueche Tran prior to his latest feud, adding at the time that Chris allegedly “does sees potential for a reunion” with both ladies because he believes that “they both are in love with him too.”

“Let’s just say he has not given up on either of them,” continued the Brown source of Chris potentially dating Rihanna or Karrueche again. “Who knows? Maybe one day he will get his heart desire.”

Reports claiming that Chris may be looking to get back together with and start dating either Rihanna or Karrueche come amid recent claims that Brown and Rihanna may actually have been growing close again after she split with Drake back in October.

Radar Online alleged last year that Brown and Rihanna have allegedly been “talking everyday” again in recent weeks after breaking up in 2013 and have supposedly even “taken tentative steps towards a reunion,” though neither Rihanna nor Chris have confirmed the claims.

Hollywood Life also recently alleged to Rihanna and Chris potentially dating again in 2017, claiming in December that Brown’s mom Joyce Hawkins believes that Rihanna is her son’s “true love” and has always been better for him than his past exes, including Tran.

“Joyce knows that Rihanna is the true love of Chris’ life and wishes they would have worked out long-term,” the site’s inside source claimed, adding that Chris’s mom knows that no one else “holds a candle” to Rihanna as rumors swirl that the “Love On The Brain” singer has been doing a lot of thinking about dating her former boyfriend recently.

Hollywood Life also went on to allege just days later that Rihanna has supposedly been thinking about Chris a lot over the holidays prior to his feud with Soulja Boy, claiming that she allegedly “misses” Brown and has been doing a lot of “reflecting” on their past dating life, which saw them together on and off from 2008 until 2013.

What do you think of reports claiming that Rihanna and Chris Brown could allegedly start dating again amid his feud with Soulja Boy?

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for iHeartMedia and Brian Killian/Getty Images]