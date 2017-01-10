Selena Gomez Returns To Social Media, Hinting At New Album And New Collaboration

Selena Gomez is regarded as one of the most influential celebrities on the internet, having earned more than 180 million online followers through her social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Selena Gomez’s popularity has grown to such an extent that an estimated number of 200,000 fans become her online followers every day.

Famous brands have taken note of the “Hands to Myself” singer’s online popularity and are clamoring for the opportunity to collaborate with the singer, wishing to post their advertisements on Gomez’s social media sites to market their products and services. Selena Gomez can be rightly called the “social media queen” as D’Marie Analytics reported that the “Hands to Myself” singer’s social media posts are valued at around $550,000 each.

It’s been a year since Selena rocked the American Music Awards????❤️ pic.twitter.com/ntly4Moabt — Selena Gomez (@SeIenaGDaily) January 9, 2017

Selena Gomez’s social media pages feature ads of reputed brands like Coca-Cola, Pantene, Apple, Beats, Louis Vuitton, and Verizon. The singer’s collaboration with Coca-Cola has proved to be beneficial for both parties as the Coca-Cola advertisement featuring Selena Gomez became the most liked advertisement in 2016.

The ad features Selena holding a Coca-Cola bottle in a photo that has been captioned “Me & the Rhythm” by the singer herself, referring to the hit single from Revival, Selena Gomez’s second solo album.

Selena Gomez had earlier embarked on her “Revival World Tour” in support of her album. However, she had to cancel the European and South American concerts as she suffered from anxiety and poor health due to her Lupus diagnosis. The “Good For You” singer is one of the many Americans who has developed Lupus, an autoimmune disorder that causes fatigue, joint pain, anxiety, and depression. Her health problems forced her to take a break from social media, disappointing her legions of fans. However, the popular singer has recuperated, looking fit and healthy while attending the American Music Awards ceremony where she won the award in the Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist category.

Selena Gomez has also made her long-awaited return to social media, posting her first message of 2017 saying simply “Vente pa’ ca,” which translates to “come over here” in English.

She just knew she was slaying this entire look???????????? pic.twitter.com/A7TvZfVeaz — Selena Gomez (@SeIenaGDaily) January 8, 2017

“Vente pa’ ca” is a hit song by Ricky Martin and Maluma, the famous Latin singers. The post was accompanied by a photo that shows the singer’s hand holding a microphone. Selena Gomez’s fans were excited about the message, hoping that the post not only signals the pop princess’s return to social media but that it might also indicate that Selena Gomez might be hinting about her upcoming third solo album.

Selena Gomez might also be hinting about her prospective collaboration with Paulina Rubio, the Mexican singer who has recently announced that she will be featuring Gomez and DJ Snake on her forthcoming album, set to be released sometime this year. According to the Daily Mail, Rubio gave a glimpse of her upcoming album that will have feature Selena singing dance songs.

“My new album is like another member of the team, or the family. It will be a true warrior, has something from all genres, from band to pop, collaborations of DJ Snake and Selena Gomez.”

According to Billboard, this is set to be Gomez’s first experience collaborating with the Mexican diva, who has been a judge on the X-Factor television show.

Selena Gomez and Maluma have followed each other on Instagram. Lettuce pray for that collab. pic.twitter.com/CkEz4tS3cU — Music News & Facts (@musicnews_facts) January 8, 2017

Besides her health issues, Selena Gomez had faced emotional problems when she split from Justin Bieber. The couple started dating in 2011, and the “Come & Get It” singer reportedly supported Bieber when he faced problems in his life. However, Selena has also accused the “Love Yourself” singer of cheating her on many occasions, saying that the experience has taken its toll on her health.

According to Hollywood Life, Selena Gomez’s breakup with Bieber was another reason for Gomez’s decision to cancel parts of her “Revival Tour,” as the breakup was such a devastatingly painful experience for her which, coupled with the health complications caused by her Lupus diagnosis, made it almost impossible for the singer to continue with her tour as planned.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]