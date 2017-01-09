Mariah Carey Still Blames Others For NYE, Says She’s Taking A Break From Social Media

Mariah Carey and her team are still blaming others for the New Year’s Eve debacle, and Carey has even reached out to her fans via social media to say that she has been publicly “humiliated.” She is claiming that none of the responsibility was hers, and that everything that went wrong was an intentional effort to embarrass her. As a result, Carey explains she is going to lay low for a while.

Mariah Carey and her manager, Stella Bulochnikov, have continued to blame others, and Bulochnikov even took a swing at Carey’s ex-husband, Tommy Mottola, who wrote an open letter to Carey, praising her, says the Inquisitr. Mottola believes that a reality show is the wrong move, and that if any one entity was to blame for the NYE meltdown, it would be the deficit in her management team.

Add to that the photos showing Mariah Carey coming out of a marijuana dispensary in Aspen, just before NYE wearing a ball gown and sunglasses at night, and fans started wondering if it was Carey that was impaired, rather than the sound system.

Now, Mariah Carey is speaking out to tell her fans that she isn’t quite ready to speak out, says PageSix. Rather than take some time to digest and learn something from the incident, she seems to be taking the advice of her management, who has a swing first and ask questions later attitude that sounds paranoid.

“I haven’t really addressed the situation of what happened on New Year’s Eve and in time, I will. But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world. It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues that chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control.”

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Mariah Carey Is Demanding $50 Million Settlement From Ex Fiance…

Mariah Carey Blames Scientology For Her Break-Up With James Packer

Mariah Carey Reportedly Buys High-Priced Pot In Aspen Before New…

Mariah Carey Team’s Finger Pointing Is Coming Back To Point At…

Mariah Carey seems to truly believe that for whatever reason, Dick Clark Productions was out to get her, and hurt her performance. Carey doesn’t explain why anyone would want the biggest production of the year, with the largest number of viewers to be a disaster, but Carey and Bulochnikov are sticking to that story.

“Listen, guys. They foiled me. Thus, it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the new year with me. I cannot deny that my feelings were hurt, but I’m working through this and I’m truly grateful for my fans and my true friends who have been so supportive during this time.”

Mariah Carey taking break from 'media moments' after 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' controversy https://t.co/1DRhQZQkX2 — Matt Carter (@MattCarterMedia) January 9, 2017

The DCP team continues to deny that there was any problem with Carey’s ear pieces, and they say that the use of the word sabotage is ludicrous. But Mariah Carey, not known for brevity, continued to use social media to explain that she will no longer be using social media.

“I’m gonna take a break from media moments, social media moments. Although I am going to fulfill my professional obligations, this is an important time for me to finally take a moment for myself and to deal with my loved ones and to prepare for my upcoming tour in March … I can’t wait to sing for you again.”

'Mariah Carey Ends 2016 On Disastrous Voice Problems At New Year's Eve Concert https://t.co/IT2LSO8SRf — Ren (@PreettyRen) January 9, 2017

Jezebel says that Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov believe that Dick Clark Productions plotted this embarrassment as soon as they found out Carey was on board. But Carey reportedly is not calling it sabotage anymore, but opportunism instead.

It seems as if Team Carey is not going to be taking any responsibility for a misstep anytime soon.

What do you think Mariah Carey and her management should have done differently?

[Featured Image by Greg Allen/AP Images]