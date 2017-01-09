Could One Direction’s Harry Styles Have A Solo Album Out By Grammy Awards 2017? When Will Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan Release Their Albums?

One Direction’s Harry Styles could be aiming for a release date for his album around the Grammy Awards according to Hollywood Life. Grammy night is Sunday, February 12, so it would be a great Valentines Day gift from Harry to his millions of girlfriends AKA Directioners.

Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan are also likely near completion of their own solo albums, but there isn’t so much as a rumor about their release dates. Liam is still working to complete his album.

Could One Direction’s Harry Styles have been asked to perform at the Grammy Awards show? There have been no reports of this but why would he release his album specifically around the Grammy Awards ceremony unless that was the case?

No one from One Direction has been nominated for a Grammy Awards in 2017 according to Billboard, probably because none of their albums are out, except Zayn’s Mind of Mine. Zayn Malik was apparently not nominated for a Grammy Award either.

One Direction does have a few singles out there. Niall Horan released “This Town,” this fall. Zayn Malik has the duet with Taylor Swift, “I Don’t Want to Live Forever” for 50 Shades Darker, and Louis Tomlinson just released “Just Hold On” in December.

Could Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne be nominated for Grammy Awards next year? That would be a real thrill for One Direction fans.

One Direction’s Harry Styles might be releasing his debut album in early to mid-February around the time of the 2017 Grammy Awards. Hollywood Life reports the quote of an alleged source close to Styles.

“He [Harry Styles] thinks the surprise and shock of it all will make a bigger splash, instead of announcing a release date. He has enough songs to put out an album, it’s just the final logistics that are being worked out now.”

OK, so maybe One Direction’s Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson are not going to give any release dates either. Both Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson surprised Directioners with their solo singles near the end of 2016. Oh, and when will Harry Styles release his solo single, if he’s going to release his album during the Grammy Awards week?

Is Harry Styles just going to drop the album without a solo single released first? That would be most unusual, at least for pop. It would not be too unusual for a rock album, though, and that is what the One Direction crooner is said to be going for.

One Direction fans might already have suspected that Harry Styles album was ready to go out late in 2016, but that Styles might be holding the album back for a more advantageous time. It is customary to choose the most advantageous time to release an Album.

Zayn Malik chose March of 2016, so perhaps Harry Styles felt good about February of 2017 near the date of the Grammy Awards. It was expected that Harry would release his album in the summer, around the Dunkirk release, but promoting both at the same time, might have been a bit much even for Styles.

Will One Direction’s Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan all release their solo material around the same time after all? It hardly seems wise, but perhaps they are eager to share what they have done. When will Liam Payne release his solo debut?

Will One Direction’s Harry Styles will release his solo album in time for the Grammy Awards in mid-February before Niall Horan or Louis Tomlinson?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]