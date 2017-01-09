Grace Packer Murder: Mother And Boyfriend Charged With Carrying Out ‘Rape-Murder Fantasy’ On Adopted Daughter, Then Chopping Up Her Body

Grace Packer, 14, was the victim of a “rape-murder fantasy” orchestrated by her adopted mother, Sara Packer, and her boyfriend, Jacob Sullivan, Pennsylvania police say. Packer’s body was chopped up with a saw allegedly bought by her mother. Bear Creek Township area police investigators found the dismembered body of the 14-year-old girl in a wooded area on Halloween.

Pennsylvania police investigators believe Sara Packer and Jacob Sullivan began plotting the rape-murder fantasy with Grace Packer are the intended victim, more than one year ago. Sullivan was arrested on kidnapping, rape, and murder charges on Sunday. Just a few hours later the adoptive mother was arrested and charged with homicide “related offenses,” in connection with the case, the Daily Mail reports.

Jacob Sullivan reportedly confessed to the rape, murder, and dismemberment of Grace Packer last week. The admission of guilt occurred while Sullivan was being hospitalized for a failed suicide attempt.

Grace Packer was reportedly raped by Jacob Sullivan while her adopted mother watched – for the purposed of sexual gratification, Philly.com notes. The 14-year-old adopted daughter was murdered slowly after the rape. The teenager had reportedly been pumped full of drugs and left to suffocate to death in the sweltering heat inside the attic.

When Jacob Sullivan ultimately returned to the attic, he discovered his girlfriend’s adopted daughter was still breathing. He then reportedly strangled her and left her body buried in cat food for four months before removing and dismembering the remains.

“This was a sexual fantasy that was shared between Jacob Sullivan and Sara Packer, and Grace Packer was the object of that rape-murder fantasy.” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub, said.

The dismembered body of Grace Packer were driven from the home in Abington, Pennsylvania and to a rented property in Quakertown on July 8.

When Jacob Sullivan went into the attic in October, he reportedly cut apart her body with a bow saw. Pennsylvania police detectives later discovered receipts for the bow saw and spare blades in the possession of Sara Packer.

Sara Packer also reportedly attempted suicide during the same time Jacob Sullivan made the attempt on his own life. A friend discovered the couple and called 911 so they could be rushed to the hospital.

The adoptive mother and her boyfriend scattered the 14-year-old girl’s remains along a road in Luerne County, according to police reports. The county road is located about two hours north of Philadelphia. Two hunters stumbled across the remains on Halloween. Grace Packer was identified via her dental records.

Sara Packer was profiting off her adopted daughter even after the rape-murder fantasy had occurred. The elder Packer reportedly lied about Grace still being alive so she could continue collecting the teen’s Social Security checks.

The adoptive mother was cashing Social Security checks for $712 per month after the gruesome rape-murder fantasy had taken place. According to a report by WPVI-TV, Sara Packer took $3,600 of her adopted daughter’s disability checks starting just after the teenager was raped and murdered.

“After they murdered her, they maintained the pretense of Grace being alive so that they could continue to profit off of her existence,” Weintraub added. He also noted there might have been other accomplices in crime related to the rape-murder fantasy, or at least the theft which occurred in the aftermath.

Sara Packer told police officers in July that she and Grace had an argument about visiting a friend and then the teenager stole $300 from her and ran away. Pennsylvania police officers had asked the adoptive mother for a photo of Grace Packer to use to help locate the supposed runaway teen, but she never adhered to the request.

In December Sara Packer was charged with obstruction of justice and named as a person of interest in the murder of Grace Packer. Law enforcement investigators stated in charging documents that the adoptive other “withheld critical information” in the case and gave “misleading statements” to detectives.

When Sara Packer and Jacob Sullivan moved from Abington to Quakertown, taking her adopted son with them, she did so without telling police she was leaving town in the midst of their missing person investigation. Packer did not reportedly make any plans to enroll Grace Packer in school after relocating. Police officers were tipped off about what may have really happened to the 14-year-old adopted daughter by Katherine Allbright, who had been living inside the home at the time the rape-murder fantasy occurred.

