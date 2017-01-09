Danielle Stislicki Update: Hometown Vigil To Be Held For Missing Woman Will Also Be Streamed Live On Facebook

In an effort to get the word out to as many people as possible about missing Farmington Hills, Michigan woman Danielle Stislicki, a hometown vigil will be held for her in just a few days. For those who are not in the area, the event is being live-streamed on Facebook.

According to Carpe Diem! Detroit, any and all are invited to attend the vigil in person, which is slated to take place on Thursday, January 12, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time, and will include appearances by political figures and law enforcement. The post reads as follows.

“Danielle Stislicki is still missing! As a Redford Union graduate, Danielle is still one of our own and we are coming together to support her family and friends as everyone is searching for answers to where Danielle could be. Join Senator Judy Emmons, Former Senator Laura Troy, and Officer Jennifer Mansfield to talk about safety and how we can come together as a community to keep Danielle’s story out there and how to make a difference in keeping each other safe! We will have ribbons for family and friends to display their support to @finddani! For those who live out of the area, watch on Facebook Live! Facebook.com/RedfordTwpTV/“

Although not much information regarding the investigation into Danielle’s disappearance has been released by police, DNA tests are reportedly being run on a mattress obtained from the home of a security guard who once worked in the same building as the missing woman, according to what an investigator told Fox News, speaking on the condition of anonymity. Fox News further learned that not only is the mattress taken from the security guard’s home being examined forensically, but three vehicles, including Danielle’s Jeep, are also being tested.

Danielle Stislicki Update: Authorities Reportedly Running DNA Tests On Item Taken From Sec… https://t.co/zGu7xWhIiJ pic.twitter.com/0juejMY4Mf — Celebrity News (@UpdatedCeleb) January 9, 2017

A law enforcement official told Fox News it is believed Danielle was kidnapped after leaving her job at MetLife where she worked with her mother. In addition, the official stated that although Danielle’s vehicle was found parked in front of her apartment following her disappearance, it is believed she did not drive it there.

On Thursday, December 22, the Farmington Hills Police Department and the Oakland County Crime Lab searched the security guard’s Berkley area home in connection with Danielle’s vanishing, according to WXYZ.

Danielle, 28, went missing sometime in the late afternoon of December 2, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

Danielle Stislicki Missing: Friends And Family Of Farmington Hills Woman Ask Public To Keep Spreading Word About… https://t.co/5bO7iMoxSz — Inquisitr News (@theinquisitr) December 29, 2016

According to Fox News, by 7 p.m. that evening, her family indicates all calls made to Danielle’s cell phone went straight to voicemail.

When Danielle failed to show up for their planned dinner, her friend became worried and headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives. When the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Danielle did not show up for work on Saturday, the following morning.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, which police announce is very suspicious.

Authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $29,700, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $129,700.

The Facebook page entitled Find Danielle Stislicki is doing just that by featuring photos, missing persons posters, and other information and updates regarding the missing woman. About 3.2 million people have accessed the page, which aims to is to inform as many people as possible about Danielle’s case.

A website has also been established, www.finddani.org, which is aimed at aiding in the search for the missing woman.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Image by Farmington Hills Police Department]