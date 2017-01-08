Crown The Empire: Vocalist Dave Escamilla Leaves Band

Crown the Empire have parted ways with vocalist Dave Escamilla.

The Rise Records rock band revealed on Sunday that they have split with Escamilla. The axed musician had been a member of Crown the Empire since 2012, first appearing as co-lead vocalist on that year’s debut album from the Dallas-based post-hardcore group, The Fallout. Crown the Empire guitarist Benn Vogelman previously quit the band in November. The band posted a statement regarding the latest band member exit on their Facebook page.

As reported by Alternative Press, the rock vocalist eerily foreshadowed his departure in a tweet from last year. In late December, Crown the Empire’s Dave Escamilla tweeted, “You’ll all understand. Soon.” As highlighted in the linked AltPress report, the now-former Crown the Empire member followed that communication with photos of recording equipment, posted this month, indicating that he his busy with other musical projects.

You'll all understand. Soon — David Escamilla (@DaveCTE) December 21, 2016

Crown the Empire’s aforementioned Facebook message concerning Dave Escamilla’s departure was imbued with the band’s own parallels to a romantic relationship gone wrong. As published in the above AP article, the parting message likened the band member “break up” to that of the awkward atmosphere surrounding a suddenly-concluded love affair. Will you miss Dave in Crown the Empire?

“Bands are a lot like a relationship; you’ve all heard this. […] [I]t’s hard to tell who broke up with whom, if you’re ever going to get back together, when to give them back their things — it’s messy, and it takes a while to figure out how to get back to focusing on just yourself, when all you’ve known for a good part of your life is sharing it with this other person.”

As the band succinctly stated in the online screed, Escamilla is no longer in Crown the Empire.

“Dave isn’t in Crown the Empire anymore.”

Back to the music ☮️ A photo posted by Crown The Empire (@crowntheempire) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:26pm PST

Under the Gun Review has a cataloged post from 2012 when Dave joined Crown the Empire.

“Texas’ own Crown the Empire are proud to announce that the final member of the group will be vocalist David Escamilla! Congratulations to David on joining the team.”

On Friday, Crown the Empire drummer Brent Taddie tweeted a photo of the four members who are still in the band. Are you following Crown the Empire on Tweeter, Facebook, or Instagram?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Crown the Empire’s labelmates on Rise Records, metalcore band Of Mice & Men, have also recently experienced a run of hard luck concerning their vocalist. Due to an ongoing battle with Marfan snydrome (MFS), Of Mice & Men singer Austin Carlile had to leave the group for the sake of his health.

A video posted by Crown The Empire (@crowntheempire) on Dec 30, 2016 at 12:14pm PST

Crown the Empire formed in 2010 in Dallas, Texas. In addition to their forenamed 2012 debut, The Fallout, the band has also also released albums The Resistance: Rise of the Runaways (2014) and their latest full-length effort, last year’s Retrograde. All three albums were released by noted Oregonian rock, punk, and metal label, Rise Records.

Check out Crown the Empire’s music video for “Hologram” below.

Are you a fan of Crown the Empire and other Rise Records acts? Do you think Crown the Empire should get a new co-vocalist? Are you excited to hear the band’s future material? Let us know in the comments section below.

