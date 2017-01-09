‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Alexis Faces Difficult Memories, Franco Digs For The Truth, Nelle Stumbles, And Valentin’s Games Continue

General Hospital spoilers for the week of January 9 tease that things will be getting intense as questions are asked and answers remain somewhat elusive. There was no new episode on Friday due to the news coverage of the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting, so ABC moved the episode that was slated to air on January 6 to Monday instead. What can everybody expect over the course of the next few shows?

Franco is desperate to figure out who really killed Tom Baker to ensure that he doesn’t take the fall for the rapist’s death and General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps detail that he will partner up with his father Scott to try to find the truth. They will be doing plenty of digging, but as this all plays out, Franco will end up in a precarious situation as he is knocked out by a mystery assailant later in the week.

Alexis is up to her neck in trouble and drama these days, but it appears that things are even worse than she had realized. On top of her drinking issues and the Julian drama, Alexis is starting to remember having a second encounter with Tom and that encounter took place the night he died. Did Alexis kill Tom after he followed her from the bar? General Hospital spoilers are hinting that things may play out that way, but some have a hunch that some twists are on the way yet.

Julian will soon be trying to comfort Alexis, although as Soap Central details, he will also be pointing out to her that she is in a difficult position and doesn’t have my options available to her. Alexis will be trying to stay sober, but this will not go smoothly and she will be admitting that she needs additional help.

Jason and Curtis have been working together to uncover the truth about the car bombing, but General Hospital spoilers hint that they may be facing new obstacles. Curtis and Jason will get some helpful information from Buzz, but soon Rudge will begin to make a move to take out Jason and it sounds as if there may be a pregnancy scare for Jason and Sam on the way as well.

Kiki and Elizabeth will soon be joining forces, seemingly to try to help Franco, and Finn’s health continues to waver due to his addition to the drugs he’s been using to try to get well. General Hospital spoilers share that Nelle will face some hiccups in her plan and Sonny will be confronting her with some difficult questions. Nelle seemingly will begin to realize that she bit off more than she could chew and as she struggles with some doubts, and Sonny apparently will look to come clean on what he’s been hiding.

Maxie and Nathan’s wedding day didn’t play out as they had intended and now they are anxious to find Claudette and finalize the divorce between Nathan and Claudette. General Hospital spoilers hint that Maxie will see someone familiar and the couple will uncover some answers, but Valentin has felt quite confident that Claudette wouldn’t be popping up again so viewers will have to stay tuned and see where things head next.

Valentin seems to believe that he’s got the upper hand on both Anna and the Charlotte situation, but Anna is going to continue to dig to find the truth about her prior connection to him. In addition, as Nina bonds further with the little girl, Lulu will insist that it is time for Charlotte to know who her real mother is. General Hospital spoilers share that Valentin, Dante, and Lulu will be having an intense talk in the coming days and this battle will not be resolved for a bit yet.

Rudge is going to be making a big move and viewers will be getting more hints about just who Rudge’s boss is. There is a bit more with Kiki and Dillon on the way over the next few shows as well and it sounds as if these two may finally have a chance to build a romance.

Will Lulu manage to gain custody of Charlotte over Valentin? Will Maxie and Nathan be tying the knot soon? Who is Rudge’s mystery boss and how is this connected to Julian? Did Alexis kill Tom or are her memories throwing her off-course? General Hospital spoilers tease that there are juicy moments on the way and fans will not want to miss where things head next.

