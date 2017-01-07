Peta Murgatroyd Gets The Best Baby Gift Ever From ‘DWTS’ Partner Nyle DiMarco

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are undoubtedly getting showered with baby gifts after the birth of their son, Shai Aleksander, but one special friend has given the Dancing with the Stars couple the gift of a lifetime.

Peta’s Season 22 DWTS partner, Nyle DiMarco, has gifted the pro dancer with a personalized video to teach her important sign language signs she can use with her baby. In the video, the deaf male model congratulated Murgatroyd and explained his unique and thoughtful gift as he signed while his translator spoke.

“I wanted to actually give a gift to you, my Peta,” Nyle said. “First off, congratulations on becoming a mother. Your baby is so fortunate to have you and Maks. I love that I knew that your baby was also dancing in your tummy while the two of us were dancing to our final freestyle.”

To start the day …. “DWTS Season 22 …. Nyle & Peta’s Freestyle …. “!! https://t.co/Zt4Wo7pfyN pic.twitter.com/HK0GELlVHG — Horty Rexach (@hrexach) May 24, 2016

DiMarco explained that teaching a baby sign language will improve their cognitive and emotional development. Peta’s Mirrorball champion partner also said singing helps to increase the rate of verbal development and will help Peta bond with her little boy.

Nyle proceeded to show Murgatroyd a series of signs for important baby-centric words such as “Mom,” “Dad,” “Bottle,” “Home,” “Read,” “Cuddle,” and “Sorry.” You can see Nyle’s video gift to Peta at the bottom of this article.

In an interview with E! News, DiMarco revealed that he had talked to Murgatroyd early in her pregnancy about the benefits of teaching her baby how to do sign language. The DWTS champ he hoped his unique gift would be something Murgatroyd would cherish.

“I wanted to gift her something that is truly personal and that she would cherish forever with her newborn Shai,” DiMarco told E! News. “We had this conversation during DWTS and she’s very much aware that parents teach newborns baby signs.”

“Since there are a lot of parents learning and teaching baby sign language from day one of birth, most were from sign language books,” the Season 22 Mirrorball champ said. “I decided that gifting Peta a video version especially from me would make it so much more meaningful, let alone more efficient to learn and teach!”

DiMarco went on to explain that it is difficult to learn sign language from a book and that a two-dimensional video is an easier way to understand how the hands move.

Nyle was one of the first people Peta told about her pregnancy — in part because she had to. Murgatroyd told People magazine that while she tried to keep her pregnancy a secret from her DWTS partner, but he quickly figured it out.

“I was so sick,” Peta told People last year. “Nyle would see me falling asleep on the couches and on the floor of the rehearsal studio. He’d look at me like, ‘What’s going on?’ And I’d go, ‘Oh, I’m just tired.'”

Murgatroyd told Hollywood Life she was pregnant for eight weeks out of the 10 weeks of the Dancing with the Stars competition and that she dealt with everything from hot flashes to nausea while teaching her partner how to dance.

Still on Cloud 9!!! And missing @petamurgatroyd SO MUCH… – P.S. Two days left to buy a shirt with me on it! Link in BIO A photo posted by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on May 28, 2016 at 8:15am PDT

“The exhaustion of the whole thing was incredible,” Murgatroyd said. “I would take naps in between dancing rehearsals! Maks would bring my food, and then I would be nauseous trying not to throw up during Nyle’s dance. My eyes would literally be closing and Nyle would ask if I was ok and if I wanted to lay down.”

Murgatroyd said DiMarco eventually sent her a text telling her he knew what was up, and the rest is DWTS history.

For now, DiMarco hasn’t met Peta and Maks’ newborn son Shai, but he told E! News he “would love to when they are ready.”

Take a look at the video below to see Nyle DiMarco’s baby gift to Peta Murgatroyd.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]