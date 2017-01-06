Camila Cabello Sizzles In Bikini After Fifth Harmony Exit: How She’s Really Doing

Camila Cabello is set to make 2017 her year. The singer recently took to Instagram to post some sizzling photos of herself in a bikini after leaving the group back last month.

The 19-year-old singer escaped to Mexico, where she showed off her bikini body. Cabello caused some drama when she left Fifth Harmony last month to pursue her solo music career. However, the singer has been enjoying her extended New Year break for some rest and relaxation before she works on her solo career.

On Wednesday, January 4, Cabello shared two photos of herself wearing a white bikini as she posed in front of palm trees and Tiki huts. According to Hollywood Life, she put her abs on display in the white triangle bikini top and matching bikinis that featured cut-out detailing. Another photo showed her leaning over a chair as she looked off into the distance.

Camila has experienced stress since leaving Fifth Harmony back in December. After the girl group released a statement announcing Camila’s departure, the “Bad Things” singer issued a separate statement and discussed her career plans.

“As scary as it is to take a leap, I am excited and full of joy because I know that no matter what happens, I am following my heart. I hope to see you on my journey,” she said.

The singer is taking these final moments to relax because she wants to make her solo debut when she heads back to Los Angeles. Cabello, who reportedly working on her solo debut album, has already booked studio sessions throughout January, as Hollywood Life previously reported. Rumors are swirling that Cabello could release a new single as soon as March and drop her new album by the summer.

“Epic Records has been planning a Cabello solo album for the better part of a year, putting the Camila in the studio with such hitmakers as Benny Blanco and Diplo, in addition to songwriters Madison Love (‘Bad Things’), Johnny Mitchell and Amarr, and producers Futuristics (‘Bad Things’) and Serm (Sean Paul’s ‘No Lie’),” according to the Billboard report.

“The album is well on its way, with sessions booked through January. Camila’s first solo single could be out as soon as March or April with an album to follow in the summer,” the inside source told the music magazine.

Camila’s reported post-Fifth Harmony plans include her first ever solo performance on The Voice. She also intends to change her name. Just like Beyoncé and Madonna have secured their careers with using a solo name, she wants to become known as Camila, a source told Hollywood Life. Another source told E! News that Camila is currently in chill mode and is moving on following her departure from Fifth Harmony.

It looks like her year will be filled with promos, appearances, performances, and more. Rumors have also been swirling for months now that Cabello is working with Diplo on another song that could hit the radio in the summertime. That would be the perfect time for Cabello to release an EDM-laced single. Although she has had a rough end to 2016, she is hopeful that 2017 will bring her lots of luck.

“2016, thank you for the moments, the lessons, the hurt, the healing, the growth, the combined magic of you,” she tweeted. “2017, you are a blank canvas and i wanna paint on u with my brightest, favorite colors…. lets go.”

Looks like 2017 could be Camila Cabello’s year, but doesn’t mean Fifth Harmony is splitting up anytime soon. They are working on their next album and the girls just released their first photo since Camila left the group. Are you looking forward to Camila’s solo debut? Sound off below in the comments section.

