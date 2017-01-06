Val Chmerkovskiy Speaks Out About Internet Trolls As Relationship With Amber Rose Is Confirmed

Val Chmerkovskiy is not going to let the internet trolls talk bad about him and just stay quiet. People shared that Val is now speaking out against the people talking bad about him, and he is clearly not happy.

Val Chmerkovskiy hasn’t been shy about sharing posts with Amber Rose. The two met on Dancing with the Stars, and it looks like their relationship is going great. Val went to Twitter to slam internet trolls, but he later deleted the tweets. He must have realized that he shouldn’t have posted them.

Val started out by saying, “not surprising but still fairly disappointing how ignorant and vile people are.”

After that, Val Chmerkovskiy went on to say, “The hypocrisy. All these bible proverbs and absolutely zero follow thru [sic]. All this ‘love’ yet zero empathy. I’m speechless. TBH. Not because I have nothing to say. Just don’t have anything to say y’all capable of understand [sic.]” Val deleted the posts after that and then posted on Twitter said, “Life’s beautiful. Stay focused. Keep winning.”

After that, Val said, “Love is like war. Easy to start, difficult to finish, impossible to forget. Thanks for this.”

After that, Val Chmerkovskiy stayed off social media for a bit, but then Thursday he returned again.

When that happened, Val said, “It matters 0% what people who don’t know you think about you. All that matters is what the people who really knowU and loveU think about you. …and what God knows about you. Beautiful advice this morning.”

It looks like Val is going to try hard not to let the people who are talking negatively get to him.

Val and Amber got to know each other while she was partnered with his brother, Maks Chmerkovskiy, on Dancing with the Stars. There were some rumors flying that they were together, but the two didn’t admit it for quite some time. Now, Val and Amber are finally sharing that they are more than just friends.

CBS News shared that Amber Rose recently admitted she was dating Val Chmerkovskiy. There had been so many rumors that it is nice to finally know the truth about them. They have teased that they were dating and shared a ton of PDA pics.

Finally, Amber posted a picture that showed them together and said, “My love.”

Amber Rose also talked about her relationship with Val while on Loveline. Things sound like they are going great between them.

Amber said, “It’s amazing. It’s so good. It’s been four months now, and it’s awesome. I love his family, and everyone’s so great. He’s great. Right now, and it’s absolutely amazing and I’m super, super happy.”

There has been speculation for that long that they were a couple, but this is the first time they have admitted that they are actually more than friends. Amber shared that early on she didn’t want to put it out there. It sounds like they have gotten pretty close since then, though. It will be interesting to see if they can make it work. There have been rumors in the past that Val Chmerkovskiy was dating girls that were his partners on the show, but he didn’t admit to it.

[Featured Image By Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]