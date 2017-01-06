‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3 Premiere Date And Spoilers: Jimmy Goes To Jail, Favorite Character Returns

The Better Call Saul Season 3 premiere date gets closer. While the beloved AMC show doesn’t have an exact premiere date yet, a new teaser trailer released this week promises the show’s return in “Spring 2017.” The teaser also hints at Jimmy McGill’s upcoming fate – and it looks like he’s going to prison. In addition, Better Call Saul‘s executive producer, Peter Gould, recently confirmed the return of one of our favorite villains from Breaking Bad – Gus Fring.

Better Call Saul is the prequel series for Breaking Bad, taking place approximately six years before Walter White becomes a drug kingpin (of sorts). It shows the descent of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), who starts out as a small-time lawyer with questionable ethics and eventually turns into Saul Goodman – his Breaking Bad character, who by then was still a lawyer, but also a full-time criminal.

The Better Call Saul Season 3 premiere is still a few months away, which would make for a very long break. Season 2 premiered on February 15, 2016 and its last episode aired on April 18, 2016, so a spring premiere for Season 3 means fans would have to wait up to a year, and possibly even longer, before the show finally returns.

At the end of Season 2 of Better Call Saul, Jimmy got himself into a real pickle, though he’s not aware of it yet. Looking out for his brother Chuck’s feelings (wonderfully portrayed by Michael McKean), Jimmy admitted to tampering with the Mesa Verde legal documents in order to help Kim Wexler get the client. But Chuck was secretly recording this confession, and he now holds tremendous power over Jimmy’s continued career as a lawyer.

Judging from the messed up relationship between the brothers so far on Better Call Saul, we can assume Chuck won’t hesitate to use this recording, and even go as far as getting Jimmy disbarred – which might be the driving force behind Jimmy eventually becoming Saul Goodman.

The new teaser trailer, ahead of the Better Call Saul Season 3 premiere, shows a police officer taking Jimmy McGill’s mugshot. And while he does become a criminal lawyer, the trailer takes extra care to emphasize the “Criminal” part, hinting again at Jimmy’s fate. Is he being arrested due to Chuck’s recording, or is there something else involved?

Another story-line we’ve been following on Better Call Saul, was that of Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks). At the end of Season 2, following his dealings with Nacho Varga (Michael Mando), Mike was about to kill drug lord Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis) with a sniper rifle, but was interrupted by his car’s horn going off. Upon returning to his car, Mike found a mysterious note that said “Don’t”.

Ahead of the Better Call Saul Season 3 premiere, many fans have speculated that this note marks the future return of Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) – Breaking Bad‘s favorite villain, drug kingpin, and fried chicken expert, as the owner of Los Pollos Hermanos.

The return of Gus Fring was already coded into a hidden message back on Season 2 of Better Call Saul, when the first letters of each episode title eventually created an anagram that spelled “FRINGS BACK.” Fans have discovered this pretty quickly, while the show was still airing. Better Call Saul‘s executive producer, Peter Gould, was surprised at how fast this happened, speaking to Vanity Fair.

“We had this – to us – this very bright idea of encoding the words “Fring’s Back” in the episode titles. We worked very hard; more than that, the folks in our office, Jenn Carroll and Ariel Levine, worked very, very hard trying to help us figure that out. And we thought we’d be revealing it maybe sometime over the summer. I guess we really underestimated the genius and hard work of our fans.

Now that the Better Call Saul Season 3 premiere is coming, and with Fring’s return already out of the bag, when exactly are we going to see him? TV Guide reports that Gould is still tight-lipped regarding Gus Fring’s return, but he says fans are going to be “tickled pink” by it. Gould also promises an action-filled return.

“This season starts off with a bang. There’s so much rip-roaring conflict in the season. It really goes to a new level. We end up getting a lot deeper into Nacho’s world as the season goes on.”

Sounds like there’s a lot in store for us when the Better Call Saul Season 3 premiere finally arrives in the spring. Will Jimmy finally turn into Saul? Will Mike start his employment with Gus? And will we get to see cameos from Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul)? For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

[Featured Image by Ursula Coyote/Sony Pictures Television/AMC]