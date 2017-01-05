Bernie Sanders Uses Giant Trump Tweet During Senate Debate

On Wednesday, Bernie Sanders chose to use a poster-sized Donald Trump tweet in order to prove a point during a Senate debate, and people have been turning Trump’s giant Twitter post into memes on social media.

The reason that Bernie Sanders used a blown-up image of a Donald Trump tweet was to illustrate the difference between what President-elect Trump has said when he has spoken about health care in the past compared with what he is currently saying now, as the BBC reported. Donald Trump tweeted in May 2015 that he would not make any cuts to Social Security, Medicare, or Medicaid.

I was the first & only potential GOP candidate to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid. Huckabee copied me. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2015

Bernie Sanders had this Donald Trump tweet blown up to large proportions and exhibited it during the Senate debate. Sanders also later posted on Twitter, “Either Donald Trump lied to the American people or he’s got to say that he will veto any cuts to Medicare, Medicaid or Social Security.”

Bernie Sanders brought a very large poster of Trump’s tweet to the Senate on Wednesday: https://t.co/VwnLrgE6TEpic.twitter.com/Lg2rHudCJv — VICE (@VICE) January 4, 2017

During the Senate debate, Bernie Sanders stood with Donald Trump’s giant tweet behind him and defended Obamacare, the Telegraph reported.

“I think it’s interesting that we listen to what Donald Trump said during the campaign. This was a central part of his campaign, this is what he asked millions of elderly and working class people to vote for him on. These are the principles that Donald Trump ran and won the presidency on.”

However, social media hijacked the poster-sized Trump tweet that Bernie Sanders brought with him to the Senate and started turning them into memes.

One Twitter poster, Patrick Monahan, changed Bernie’s large Trump tweet to read, “Are snails bugs?”

Another poster illustrated two very different ways a dog would look if it wore pants.

When Bernie Sanders addressed the Senate, he stated that voters chose Donald Trump as their president, hoping that he would keep his word and would not make cuts to Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. Sanders further said that it was his hope that Donald Trump would send out another tweet on Twitter to tell fellow Republican colleagues to stop wasting time.

“Millions of people voted for him on the belief that he would keep his word. If he was sincere, then I would hope that tomorrow or maybe today he could send out a tweet and tell his Republican colleagues to stop wasting their time and all of our time.”

With Donald Trump’s giant tweet behind him still, Bernie Sanders also asked Trump to confirm to all Americans that no crucial cuts to these services will be made, and “for Mr. Trump to tell the American people that he will veto any proposal that cuts Medicare, that cuts Medicaid or that cuts Social Security.”

Vice reported that the poster-sized Trump tweet that Bernie Sanders brought out elicited a laugh from Vermont Senator Ted Cruz, according to Mike Casca, his deputy communications director.

While Bernie Sanders came to the Senate on Wednesday to discuss and debate plans to repeal Obamacare and replace the Affordable Care Act, his giant poster-sized Donald Trump tweet that he put on the Senate floor behind him is getting a lot of press on social media with creative memes in its place.

[Featured Image by Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Images]