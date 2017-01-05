TNA News: Dixie Carter Out As TNA Chairman As Anthem Sports Takes Control Of Company

Yet another organizational shakeup took place within TNA this week, and it’s resulted in Dixie Carter stepping down as TNA Chairman, and Anthem Sports & Entertainment acquiring a majority interest in the troubled wrestling promotion.

The year 2016 was an especially rough one for TNA. Despite obvious positives such as the success and popularity of “Broken” Matt Hardy and his associated storylines, the company has had to deal with myriad challenges, including the near-cancellation of its flagship Bound for Glory pay-per-view, and the courtroom drama involving Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, who had briefly served as TNA President in 2016.

At several points last year, fans questioned whether TNA could stay around for the new year, given all the financial, organizational, and manpower-related issues, but with 2017 just having started, the promotion is still around, albeit without Dixie Carter in her usual role as TNA Chairman.

In a press statement released yesterday, Anthem Sports & Entertainment announced that it will be acquiring a majority interest in, and thereby taking control of TNA Impact Wrestling. To this end, the company created a new arm, Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC, with company EVP Ed Nordholm serving as the arm’s president. As part of the deal, Dixie Carter will be resigning as TNA Chairman, and will remain as one of the promotion’s minor equity stakeholders.

Wrestling Inc quoted the Anthem press release in full, which included a statement from Nordholm confirming that the company will be in charge of TNA going forward.

“We are thrilled to have acquired TNA IMPACT Wrestling. As we grow Anthem’s linear, digital and mobile platforms globally, top tier content with global appeal is key to that success and this acquisition is a perfect strategic addition to our portfolio. IMPACT has been a dominant wrestling brand around the world for more than a decade and we are confident that Anthem can leverage its assets and strategic partnerships to take IMPACT Wrestling to even greater heights.”

Carter also offered some comments in the press release, putting over Anthem as a “great partner” to TNA for the past several years, and expressing confidence that the change in majority ownership would do the company good.

“We have worked hard to find the right company who would acquire TNA, use its strategic influence and have a long-term commitment to the brand. TNA’s incredible fans, talent and staff deserved to see the brand continue to thrive after 15+ years of incredible growth. I’m excited to move to a new position and work with Anthem on their global strategic plan, and I am confident TNA IMPACT Wrestling is going to be a huge part of their success.”

What happens to TNA Impact Wrestling now that the company is in Anthem’s control, and what happens to Carter now that she will be taking an advisory spot for Anthem subsidiary Fight Media Group? Regarding Dixie’s future role, the statement says that she will be concentrating on promoting “global growth” of Anthem’s combat sports brands. And it’s business as usual for TNA, as Cageside Seats reported it will be kicking off weekly television and pay-per-view tapings today in Orlando, Florida. However, it’s not sure if Anthem has made any changes to TNA’s creative team, as Billy Corgan and another recently-departed name, David Lagana, have yet to be replaced.

We still don’t know who will be replacing Dixie Carter as TNA Chairman, but Cageside Seats noted that former owner Jeff Jarrett is still in talks with Anthem, in hopes of returning to TNA “in some capacity.” A separate article from Cageside Seats also discussed rumors that Dutch Mantell, who was previously employed by WWE as Jack Swagger, Cesaro, and Alberto Del Rio’s manager Zeb Colter, may be joining TNA’s management team, possibly as part of the promotion’s creative unit.

