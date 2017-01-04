‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Couple Carly Waddell And Evan Bass Are Finally Planning Their Wedding: When Is The Big Day?

Amidst all the recent Bachelor in Paradise break-ups, fans were hoping that fan favorite couple Carly Waddell and Evan Bass would not follow the others and split. So far their wish has been granted. Not only are Carly and Evan extremely happy and in love, they are finally beginning to plan their wedding. When will the big day finally be for Waddell and Bass?

Entertainment Tonight caught up with the happy couple and asked them about their future plans. While Carly and Evan have not set a specific date, they did admit the much-awaited wedding will be in 2017. Bass said, “We haven’t set a date yet, but it will be this year!” This is great news for them and for fans who can’t wait to see this quirky, perfect match tie the knot.

Happy Birthday to @theebass at Atlantis!Love you SO MUCH and had such a great day at @thecoveatlantis celebrating your birth! Haha I'm so glad u were born ????#atlantiscelebrations A photo posted by Carly Waddell (@carlywad) on Dec 17, 2016 at 8:29pm PST

When asked if the wedding will be televised for the world to see, they both agreed it’s not something they would be opposed to. Evan said, “It’s on the table. That’s just one of those things that we have to just like work through.” Hopefully, Bachelor producers work through it and make it happen for eager fans.

Carly also weighed in on their big day saying, “I told Evan, I was like, ‘Whatever you want to do. You find out what you want to do, and I’ll plan it. I’ve never been that girl that’s like, ‘This is my dress, these are my flowers,’ I don’t care. Like, I would marry him in a courthouse and be fine.”

While small details do not seem to be a big deal for Waddell, she will obviously have a lot of say in what happens on her big day and especially where it happens. Carly was reportedly scouting out possible wedding locations in Napa this past Tuesday.

Carly and Evan do not have all the details worked out for their wedding, but they do already have a few bridesmaids and groomsmen lined up. Waddell revealed that Jade Roper Tolbert, who also met her husband, Tanner, on Bachelor in Paradise, will be standing by her side along with fellow co-star Juelia Kinney. It was also shared that Adams Wells will be one of Evan’s groomsmen.

Thanks @shorehotelsm for housing us tonight! Such a beautiful hotel!!!! A photo posted by Carly Waddell (@carlywad) on Jan 2, 2017 at 5:32pm PST

Other Bachelor alumni will also have parts in Carly and Evan’s wedding. Bass has said he wants Vinny Ventiera and Nick Viall involved as well. People reported after Waddell and Bass announced their engagement that Nick was promised he could officiate their wedding. This week Evan says that is still a possibility. Bass said jokingly that Nick and Chris Harrison will have to fight for the role.

I was promised by @ebassclinics & @carlywaddell that I get to officiate their wedding. So there is that. Love you guys #BachelorInParadise — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) September 7, 2016

Evan and Carly appeared Sunday night on The Bachelor: Countdown to Nick to give an update, but they did not mention their new year wedding plans. Us Weekly shared details about their appearance. Carly appeared with Evan and his three sons. Waddell gushed about them saying, “I fell into my family.”

Bass says Carly and his sons, Ensley, Liam and Nathan get along great. Evan said, “The boys adore her. It’s really amazing. It’s just the energy she brings. You’re drawn to her, and I think she just walked in so positive and welcoming.”

Go @titans ???????? A photo posted by Carly Waddell (@carlywad) on Nov 27, 2016 at 11:19am PST

Carly moved into Evan’s Nashville home shortly after their time in Paradise ended. Waddell has blended in great with his family and understands the time it takes to develop a real relationship with Evan’s children. Carly and Evan are already even discussing children of their own. Waddell admits they talk about having kids a lot and says they may add two or three more in the next couple of years.

Waddell and Bass met and fell in love this past summer on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. While they may have started out rocky, things are now smooth sailing for the happily engaged couple. Fans love them together and are cheering them right on down the aisle.

While everyone waits for more information about Carly and Evan’s big day to surface, don’t miss their pal Nick Viall as he looks for a love of his own on the new season of The Bachelor. Nick’s season airs Monday nights on ABC.

