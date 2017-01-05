Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez Get iHeartRadio Music Award Nods: Will He Ignore Her Again Or Reunite?

At the recent American Music Awards, some fans speculated that it would be the perfect opportunity for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez to reunite after a break from their on-again, off-again romantic relationship. But Bieber was on tour, and while Selena delighted everyone with her comeback speech, Justin wasn’t in the audience. Now the iHeartRadio Music Awards will offer another opportunity, with both Gomez and Bieber nominated. Will Justin ignore Selena as he did at the past show, or will fans be able to watch the two renew their romance?

Last year, Bieber baffled fans by ignoring Gomez backstage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, noted ET. Pointing out that the two keep confusing their followers about their relationship status, the media outlet cited an eyewitness’ account of what happened when Bieber and Gomez had a close encounter in the same building at the awards show.

Backstage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California last year, Selena was headed off to take photos during the show. The observer revealed that Justin walked directly past her, but then came the shocker.

“[Justin] didn’t say a word, totally ignoring [Selena] as she passed.”

The “Hands to Myself” songstress then “abandoned” her voyage to meet with the press for photos, added the eyewitness. And that wasn’t the only surprise sighting of Gomez and Bieber during that awards ceremony.

Justin headed to the stage, where he delighted the audience with a medley of songs from his Purpose album, including “Love Yourself” and “Company.” But Selena didn’t seem to give herself a chance to “love” him, timing her arrival to just a few minutes after Bieber concluded his performance, a source told ET.

However, when Justin accepted his award for Male Artist Of The Year, Gomez beamed proudly, even standing up to show her support during the standing ovation. That left all their followers even more confused.

Now in 2017, Bieber and his on-again, off-again girlfriend will have a chance to re-enact that excitement (or come up with a new variation on their ever-changing relationship) at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards. In addition to the suspense of Bieber and his “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” songstress girlfriend, the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards will include a variety of performances, including Bruno Mars, along with appearances by what are assumed to be the “biggest names in music,” according to Hollywood Life.

The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards will broadcast live on March 5 from the Forum in Los Angeles, and honors the best and brightest in the music world. For Selena Gomez, that means vying for the coveted title of Female Artist of the Year with Adele, Ariana Grande, Rihanna, and Sia. On the opposite side of the aisle, Justin Bieber will compete for Male Artist of the Year with Drake, Luke Bryan, Shawn Mendes, and The Weeknd.

For those who can’t wait for the show and want to keep up with Justin and Selena, their social media platforms are alive and well, but there’s a catch when it comes to Bieber’s. After Justin exited Instagram following his battle with his fans over their hostility toward his then-girlfriend Sofia Richie and a war of words with Gomez, he’s back, but his new Instagram account feed “is entirely up to his manager, Scooter Braun,” according to Hollywood Life.

Consequently, that version of Bieber’s Instagram account is anticipated to feature more music and professional news rather than the juicy romantic photos and inside looks at the Biebs’ life. But while Justin himself seems to be still steering clear of a personal return to Instagram, Selena doesn’t seem to have any such hesitations.

Following her hiatus, which Gomez linked to anxiety and depression resulting from lupus, Selena has been sharing on Instagram again. Gomez just unveiled her pride in her new venture with Coach, which includes using her creative talents as a designer.

“Being able to create is my favorite thing in the whole world,” wrote the songstress in her caption. “I’m so excited to be a part of the vision and family @coach AND I get the honor to design with @stuartvevers -ahhhhhh.”

I have a lot to be thankful for this year.. My year has been the hardest yet most rewarding one yet. I've finally fought the fight of not 'being enough'. I have only wanted to reflect the love you guys have given me for years and show how important it is to take care of YOU. By grace through faith. Kindness always wins. I love you guys. God bless

But Gomez also shared her appreciation to her fans, thanking them for their love and sharing an important message about what she has learned.

“Kindness always wins,” wrote Selena.

