Maksim Chmerkovskiy And Peta Murgatroyd Baby Update: Has Baby Chmerkovskiy Arrived?

Maksim Chmerkovskiy posted a hospital photo of his pregnant fiancée Peta Murgatroyd—and then he went silent. The engaged Dancing with the Stars pro dancers are expecting their first child, a son, and fans are clamoring for an update two days after the baby’s due date.

On Tuesday afternoon, Maksim’s brother, Val Chmerkovskiy posted a video to Instagram, announcing that he would be skipping that evening’s scheduled Dancing With the Stars: Live! show in Richmond, Virginia, because the new addition to the Chmerkovskiy family was imminent. The reigning DWTS mirrorball champ captioned the post with: “Amazing news. I’m about to be an uncle. Family means the most to me so I’m with them now.”

“I love you guys,” Val Chmerkovskiy said in the video. “As all of you know, I’m expecting to be an uncle very soon. My sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd is literally delivering the baby as soon as I’m done with this video hopefully.”

Val Chmerkovskiy’s video made it sound as though Baby Chmerkovskiy’s arrival was imminent, and some fans even wondered if the baby boy would be delivered via a scheduled C-section.

On the baby’s January 2 due date, Maksim Chmerkovskiy posted a video of what appeared to be the couple’s pre-dawn drive to a New York City hospital. A short while later Maksim posted a photo of a still-pregnant Peta touching up her mascara while resting on a hospital bed. Maksim captioned the pic with: But first… a little makeup.”

But first…a little make up ???? A photo posted by @maksimc on Jan 2, 2017 at 7:10am PST

But two days later there is still no official word from Maksim or his fiancee regarding Baby Chmerkovskiy and fans are starting to speculate that the initial hospital trip was a false alarm. Maksim’s brother has not posted a follow-up to his video announcement, so social media followers are still in the dark regarding the status of the newborn’s delivery. Because things have gone so radio silent, at this point it seems very likely that the couple has plans to make their official baby announcement via an exclusive deal with a TV network or celebrity gossip magazine.

Maksim and Peta’s Dancing With the Stars co-stars have been supportive throughout the pregnancy, but even the couple’s closest pals have been silent in the hours following the first hospital photo that Maksim posted.

On Christmas Eve, DWTS pro Sharna Burgess posted a poignant pic with her pregnant pal with the hashtags #itsalmost time and #babychmerkovskiy, but other than that, the couple’s pro dancing friends have not been talking about the arrival of Baby Chmerkovskiy.

Whenever Baby Chmerkovskiy does arrive, Maksim and Peta will be ready. The couple recently received gifts for their newborn at a lavish baby shower in Brooklyn, New York, and they completed an adorable safari-themed nursery with celebrity designer Vanessa Antonelli. Maksim even assembled the baby’s custom crib, which the couple ordered from Romania, on his own, according to E! News.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy has long said he has been ready to be a father, but at age 36 and with millions of dollars to his name, he is in an even better position to take some time off to be a stay-at-home dad.

“I’m ready! But I’ve been ready [to be a dad] since I was like 21,” Maksim Chmerkovskiy told Us Weekly last year. “But now I know that I’m ready, I’m like, ‘Thank God it didn’t happen before…I think she’s going to be an amazing mom. We’re going to look back on this process and say we had one of the easiest pregnancies.”

While the pregnancy has been “easy,” fans are now hoping that the delivery of Baby Chmerkovskiy is relatively easy, too. But until an official announcement is made, DWTS fans will continue to speculate about what is going on.

Take a look at the video below for more on Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s baby news.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Caruso Affiliated]