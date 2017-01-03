Heather Locklear In Rehab For Fifth Time, Goes ‘Crying & Screaming’

Heather Locklear reportedly had a major breakdown over the holidays and landed herself in rehab for the fifth time, but she did not go without “crying and screaming.”

Heather Locklear checked into rehab after suffering a massive “breakdown” over the holidays, according to Radar Online.

A source at the Cliffside Malibu Rehab Center told reporters that the ex-Melrose Place star was a mess when she came into the rehab.

“When she came in, she was drunk and on pills, crying and screaming. She had to be helped because she was so f****d up!”

Staff members at the rehab center immediately put the actress in detox.

“She’s on alcohol and benzo(s). She’s in a private house with two other people. The only time she comes out is to see the doctor.”

Heather Locklear, 55, has had a long history of drug and alcohol problems. In 2008, she checked into rehab after going on an alcohol and prescription drug bender. That same year, Heather was charged with driving under the influence and was found with drugs in her possession.

In 2010, Locklear landed herself back in rehab once more. In 2012, her sister called 911 after Heather downed a cocktail of booze and pills. A year later, Heather’s engagement to soap opera actor Jack Wagner ended abruptly, reportedly sending the actress into a deep depression.

In 2012, her sister called 911 after Heather downed a cocktail of booze and pills. After the incident, Heather was admitted to a psych ward where she was treated for “intense stomach pain” and “severe distress.”

Locklear’s boyfriend of three years, plastic surgeon Dr. Marc Mani, broke up with her after suggestive photographs were posted of Heather and her ex-husband, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.

Most recently in August, Heather Locklear was spotted outside of an upscale mall outside of Los Angeles where she shocked other shoppers looking “puffy-faced and out of it.”

“Heather’s in a bad place again. Hopefully, this time she’ll get the help she needs.”

According to Radar, people were totally shocked by Locklear’s appearance at the shopping mall, and that was just the beginning of her problems.

“Heather looked tired, bloated and unkempt. She had a dazed look on her face with dark circles under her eyes and a large gash on her nose.”

Dr. Judy Rosenberg, CEO of PsychologicalHealingCenter.com commented on Locklear’s situation this summer and although she has never treated the actress, she claimed that Locklear’s history of drug use and abuse “puts her at risk of overdosing or committing suicide by overdose.”

Heather Locklear’s family has an unfortunate family history of suicides. In 1986, Locklear’s 27-year-old cousin shot himself with a handgun. When Heather was just 16, her uncle also killed himself.

Although sources close to the actress claimed that the actress was fine this summer, she obviously was not because she has ended up back in rehab for the fifth time.

Heather Locklear was recently cast as a guest star on the ABC comedy series Fresh Off the Boat as Marvin’s intimidating ex-wife, Sarah, who blames his current spouse, Honey, for the collapse of their marriage, according to TV Line.

Fortunately for Locklear, she completed filming for the episode before her latest rehab stint.

The episode is slated to air in February, according to EW. The episode was directed by Fred Savage, alum of The Wonder Years and The Grinder.

Heather Locklear also recently starred in the filmed The Game of Love and guest-starred on the TLC drama Too Close to Home.

