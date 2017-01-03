‘You Lost Princess Leia, I Lost My Hero,’ Joely Fisher In Touching Tribute To Sister, Carrie Fisher

Joely Fisher penned an emotional tribute to her sister and iconic actress, Carrie Fisher.

In the beautiful tribute made available to the Hollywood Reporter, Joely Fisher revealed that they had made plans to spend the holidays together before the Star Wars actress suffered a cardiac arrest while on an international flight from London to Los Angeles on December 27. She said never in her wildest imagination did she think she would be by the bedside of half-sister during the Yuletide season, listening to the whining of the machines keeping her alive.

“It’s a promise we kept, although not in a way either of us had anticipated. Throughout the holiday, I sat by her side in a hospital room filled with a cacophony of sounds made by machines keeping her barely alive.”

Breaking my silence with a broken ???? heart…the Unfathomable loss…the earth is off its axis today…how dare you take her away from us pic.twitter.com/fUHwsHRwyy — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) December 27, 2016

Fisher, 60, died four days after being hospitalized, an autopsy carried out proved to be inconclusive. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, whose expansive career included a starring role in Singin’ in the Rain, suffered a massive stroke a day after and died. Joely, in the touching tribute, revealed that she lost more than just a sister, promising to be there for her only daughter, Billie Lourd, if she ever needed help.

“I lost my hero, my mentor, my mirror. My brother Todd has lost his sister and his mother, whom he has said will rest together…I vow to be whatever our niece Billie needs us to be. We will pick up the saber, use the force…whatever.”

Joely, an actress and singer best known for her role as Paige Clark on Ellen, recalled that her last conversation with Carrie hinged on a variety of subjects. According to her, they talked about love, with the Star Wars actress marveling at how her sibling had stayed married to the same man for 20 years. They talked about death as well, with Carrie saying she wanted to see the “political horror play out,” with Trump prepped as the 45th president of the United States of America.

God speed mama pic.twitter.com/XsO5zqN8w6 — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) December 28, 2016

The 49-year-old actress believed that knowing Carrie, she would have written a book about it. She said they also talked about their mothers and how they had stopped being their daughters and were more like close friends. They also shared their opinions about their mutual father, Eddie Fisher. They agreed he was charming and wildly talented, but also a playboy and gambler.

Carrie Fisher’s daughter, Billie, recently issued a public statement after the deaths of her mother and grandmother. According to the Daily Mail, the 24-year-old actress included a younger picture of herself alongside Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher. In the moving tribute, the Scream Queens actress thanked all those who had given her strength to deal with the painful losses, adding that she would miss “my Abadaba and my one and only Momby.”

Lourd is the only child of Fisher from her relationship with talent agent Bryan Lourd. The pair separated in 1994. Billie is also the only grandchild of Debbie Reynolds. Billie stands to inherit all of her mother’s fortune. Her uncle, Todd Fisher, has said there would not be anyone fighting her for it, adding “we want her to have whatever she wants. Carrie wanted that.”

"If Carrie wasn't gonna survive this…Debbie would not." Carrie Fisher’s sisters speak out: https://t.co/V0V14w6zdd pic.twitter.com/8zk7Btn7lx — Mohammed Asbahi (@gfhfd111) January 3, 2017

Star Wars remains one of the most profitable franchises in cinema history, but Carrie Fisher’s net worth of $25 million is way below co-stars like Harrison Ford. Her paltry earnings, despite the success of the franchise, have been attributed to the fact that she signed away her likeness rights. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, was worth over $60 million after starring in more movies and investing in a slew of lucrative ventures.

[Featured Image by Stuart Ramson/AP Images]