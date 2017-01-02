Lisa Vanderpump Dog Foundation: How ‘RHOBH’ Star Is Changing The World

Lisa Vanderpump is a lover of dogs and people who have watched The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the past many years know that she’s the first person to take in a stray dog when she sees it. Vanderpump has a passion for dogs and it has caused her to work with organizations in Los Angeles to help dogs who need homes. And when Lisa learned about an annual festival in China called Yulin, where dogs are tortured and eaten, she wanted to put a stop to it immediately. And while Lisa Vanderpump deals with drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules, she actually spends much of her time helping those animals in need.

According to a new Bravo report, Lisa Vanderpump is now opening up about her charity work with dogs around Los Angeles. It’s no secret that Vanderpump is the reason why people in the United States know about the Yulin festival in the first place. She’s petitioned governments to get involved, so they can put a stop to the festival. And when she talks about the festival on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she often gets teary-eyed.

And on last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa revealed that she had started working with local shelters and foundations in Los Angeles that helps dogs in need right in her city. And she revealed that her husband Ken was doing plenty of things with these organizations to make the lives of these animals much more enjoyable.

“As we first entered into the pet world creating Vanderpump Pets, we became slowly enlightened of the brutalities that transpired each year against dogs in China during the summer solstice. So in an effort to draw attention to it, we marched to the Chinese embassy, we sent placards around the world, the slogan Stop Yulin Forever was plastered over many t-shirts, a resolution was formed, as we managed to garner interest and support from a congressman and hopefully pass through congress a resolution that would draw attention globally and end this barbarity once and for all,” Lisa Vanderpump explains in her blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to Bravo.

Vanderpump has already organized a walk to protest against Yulin, which was a walk that many of her co-stars and her restaurant employees participated in. She even featured the event on both The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

“So this week we visited Spot Rescue. Initially we wanted to participate in their rescue center, and so we donated personally in their hour of need to help sustain the center. After much consideration we formed The Vanderpump Dog Foundation and have since taken premises of our own, which will open shortly,” Lisa Vanderpump explains in her blog, sharing that she’s opening up her own dog foundation shortly in Los Angeles.

One can imagine that this dog foundation will be featured on the show next season. Lisa hasn’t talked about what this foundation will do, but one can imagine that awareness about Yulin will be a big part of it.

“Witnessing Ken immersing himself in the often desperate plight of our furry friends is so touching. He has been an indomitable support, leading the way as we endeavor to end brutality to man’s best friend globally,” Lisa Vanderpump explains in her blog, clearly showing that she’s very proud of her husband’s work, according to Bravo.

