Has Taylor Swift’s Ex-Boyfriend Tom Hiddleston Moved On? What About Her?

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston engaged in one of the most high-profile romances of summer 2016, but by the end of the season, they had called it quits.

Although Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston have both been linked to other celebrities in the months following their breakup, including the likes of Drake and Priyanka Chopra, respectively, they have yet to officially move on, which has many wondering when they will embark on new romances — and who those romances could be with.

Tom Hiddleston was most recently linked to actress Priyanka Chopra after they presented an award together at the 2016 Emmys. As an E! News report revealed in September, Hiddleston and Chopra were “openly flirting” with one another at the Governor’s Ball weeks after the actor split from Taylor Swift.

“Tom had his arm around her and held her close. Afterwards, Tom and Priyanka talked closely and were holding hands at one point for a few moments,” an insider said. “Priyanka fixed Tom’s bow-tie and then the two kissed on both cheeks.”

Before leaving the event, Hiddleston and Chopra reportedly exchanged phone numbers before sharing a “long hug” and “several kisses on the cheek.”

Meanwhile, Drake, who is currently rumored to be dating Jennifer Lopez, was the last man rumored to be involved in a romance with Taylor Swift. After Taylor Swift was photographed attending the rapper’s 30th birthday party at Delilah in West Hollywood, California, a source told Hollywood Life that the musicians were touching each other all night.

“Drake was cozy with [Taylor Swift] all night long. They were all up on each other — no kissing — but touching each other and checking,” the source explained.

Around the same time, Drake further fueled Taylor Swift dating rumors when he shared a sweet message, which included a check-mark emoji, to the singer after she performed her first show of 2016 at the Circuit of the Americas Formula One event on October 22.

For weeks, rumors regarding Taylor Swift’s potential relationship with Drake continued, but ultimately, the reports were shot down. The alleged couple hasn’t been spotted together since.

On December 31, Bustle shared a report regarding Hiddleston and the upcoming award season and suggested he and Taylor Swift may have peaked too soon with their romance. While Hiddleston’s potential awards show date has yet to be revealed, he hasn’t gone public with anyone since he and Taylor Swift flaunted their romance around the globe last summer.

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston went public with their relationship in June of last year just weeks after Swift’s split from Calvin Harris was confirmed. Then, after traveling to Italy and the U.K., Hiddleston was photographed wearing an “I [Heart] T.S.” T-shirt during his girlfriend’s July 4 party.

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston continued to enjoy one another’s company for months until early September, when E! News confirmed the couple had split and suggested that Swift wasn’t happy with how public Hiddleston wanted to be with their romance.

“[Taylor Swift] felt he wanted to take the relationship to be too public, and she was not happy about it and thought it was too much publicity,” the source explained.

A second report, shared by Us Weekly, shed more light on the situation, claiming it was Taylor Swift who ultimately chose to end her relationship with Hiddleston.

“[Taylor Swift] was the one to put the brakes on the relationship,” a source close to the couple told the magazine. “Tom wanted the relationship to be more public than she was comfortable with. Taylor knew the backlash that comes with public displays of affection but Tom didn’t listen to her concerns when she brought them up.”

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]