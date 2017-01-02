Adult Swim Releases ‘Rick And Morty’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer, But No Release Date

Adult Swim has released a teaser trailer for Season 3 of the popular adult-themed science fiction cartoon Rick and Morty. Watch it now.

The teaser trailer for Rick and Morty Season 3 features raw footage and unfinished animation. It was released during a live stream of the show’s development meeting with a guest writer.

Scripts for Season 3 had been finished since August, but a planned release date of late 2016 for the full animated episodes fell through. In late December, the show’s creators revealed that one episode had been fully animated and completed. Fans knew there was no way a full season of Rick and Morty would be out by the end of the year.

Rick And Morty Season 3 Release Date And News: To Arrive In First Week Of Jan 2017, To… https://t.co/lmL5CLw1TL pic.twitter.com/9d3F2rT9oD — MOBIPICKER.COM (@MOBIpicker) December 23, 2016

The current release of Season 3 is expected to be sometime in March 2017. No official word has been spoken, but March 2017 is the date show insiders hope to release Rick and Morty Season 3 to the public. Fans hope that Adult Swim will at least announce the release date in January.

The good news is that due to the popularity of the show, Season 3 is getting more episodes than previous seasons. Previous seasons consisted of a mere 10 episodes, but the newest season of Rick and Morty will have 14 episodes.

The heavier workload may have put show creators behind. For whatever reason, the animation is not done and the release date for Rick and Morty has been delayed.

Fans will just have to be patient for the highly acclaimed sitcom’s return to television. The series has a 100% approval rating on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes and a score of 9.3/10 on IMDB, making it the #8 Top Rated TV Show on their list and only animated TV show to crack the Top 10. Therefore, the producers of Adult Swim had a lot of incentive to release a third season of Rick and Morty and actually announced the green light on Season 3 when Season 2 had only aired three episodes.

That means there is definitely a market for Rick and Morty, and there is definitely a plan to air new episodes. We just do not know when they will come out.

Producers have an incentive to hurry, but some of the show’s creative fans found the incentive to animate a Rick and Morty short of their own. In October of last year, fans of the series on a YouTube channel called “tiarawhy” animated the transcript of an actual court case in the style of the show and with its titular characters. Their animation was based on an animatic, which is like a storyboard, put up on the Adult Swim channel after creators found the transcript of the case and adapted it as though it took place between the Rick and Morty characters themselves. The bizarre transcript between the judge and a convict escalates into a shouting match, and is just the strange sort of humor that Rick and Morty relies on for laughs.

Adult Swim describes the popular show on their website.

“Rick and Morty is Adult Swim’s most scientifically accurate animated comedy. Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, it catalogues the bizarre misadventures of bored scientific genius/drunkard Rick and his socially awkward grandson, Morty. Their exploits tend to have unintended consequences for Morty’s dysfunctional family.”

Other prominent characters in the show are Morty’s parents, Beth and Jerry, his sister Summer, and his love interest, Jessica. The characters travel to different parts of the universe in Rick’s spaceship and go on wacky adventures.

One of the hotly debated points among fans is whether Season 3 will pick up where Season 2 left off, when Rick was thrown into a Galactic Federation prison, or if the series will continue in the typically non-linear fashion of the rest of its episodes.

