Mariah Carey’s Performance On New Year’s Eve Has Everyone Talking: What Is Going On With Her?

Tonight on the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017 they started off with Mariah Carey performing. She had on a bodysuit along with a coat over it with feathers. She then removed the coat and started walking down the steps. Mariah had to have a bit of help from two of her dancers to get down. When it was time for the singing to start, Mariah Carey wasn’t singing and was playing with her hair. Twitter went crazy right after it happened and Mariah Carey was quickly trending. This performance is not what people are used to seeing from Mariah Carey.

Getting ready for the ball drop on @officialNYRE! Are you watching, #Lambily? #rockineve @ryanseacrest A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:58pm PST

Next Mariah Carey started letting the audience sing for her and mentioned that they didn’t have a soundcheck. When it was time for the high notes, it was like she was still hitting them because of the background music. It wasn’t actually Mariah singing at all, though. Mariah’s dancers kept going on the stage, but she didn’t sing very much of the song. They never stopped her performance, but everyone wanted to know what was really going on with her. Mariah stayed on the stage even though she wasn’t singing like she should be. The cameras kept going as Mariah walked around the stage. At the end of the first song, she said “that was” and then finally said “amazing.

When it was time for another song, Mariah Carey was lip syncing and you could tell that she wasn’t actually singing at all. It was obvious that she wasn’t singing, but nobody knew what was going on with her at that point. She didn’t stop performing at all during the live performance. Mariah continued to walk around the stage. It also appeared that Mariah was having some trouble with her sound as she reached for her ear piece. At the end, she told them to bring her feathers out and said, “It just don’t get any better.” It was obvious Mariah Carey was upset by how it went down.

Merry Christmas, Dahlings! ????????❤️???? Watch me on the Disney Parks’ Magical Christmas Celebration, this morning on ABC. #AIWFCIY A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:49am PST

Ryan Seacrest tried to play it off and said that no matter what Mariah Carey does the crowd loves it. He didn’t say a word about her strange performance, and everyone wondered why Ryan didn’t speak out. It will be interesting to see if something is said later. Everyone wants to know what was going on with Mariah Carey tonight.

Britney Spears could never https://t.co/uSgca9lz9D — bella vita (@drugproblem) January 1, 2017

Page Six shared earlier that there was a special team in charge of making sure Mariah Carey made it to the big performance on time. She was there in plenty of time because she was seen talking to Ryan Secrest earlier in the night. Mariah is known for being late for performances now and then. An insider shared the details.

“Mariah has to be on time. She is the top performer in Times Square right before the ball drop. They’ve booked her an apartment at a top Times Square hotel for hair and makeup because they fear she’d never make it from her Manhattan apartment on time. There’s a team of top producers tasked to get her there on time and shepherd her to the stage.”

What do you think happened with Mariah Carey on the Dick Clark’s New Year Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017? At this time, nobody knows exactly what was going on with her. Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image By Theo Wargo/Getty Images for M.A.C]