‘The OA’ Ending: 14 Clues You Might Have Missed [Part 2 – Conclusion]

Netflix’s new series The OA is filled with various twists and turns that can capture the imagination. The OA centers on Prairie Johnson (Brit Marling), a formerly blind woman who mysteriously vanished seven years before the start of the series. Throughout the first season of The OA, Prairie regales five people with her account of what she says transpired during her captivity.

In Part 1, the first half of 14 clues that might better illuminate the ending of The OA were tackled. Below is the conclusion of that list.

Warning: The following article contains spoilers pertaining to The OA Season 1.

#8 Clue: Prairie’s sight.

When Prairie left, she was blind. If you accept her blindness had been medically confirmed before she left, The OA offers no scientific explanation for how her sight could have returned. Prairie admits to pretending she is still blind when she is being held captive. Therefore, it is not beyond the realm of possibilities that she could have been pretending before she disappeared.

#9 Clue: Prairie knows what happened in Cuba and that Hap killed a man.

Prairie was not in Cuba when Hap (Jason Isaacs) set out on his mission to ensnare Renata (Paz Vega). So how does she know what they said to each other, among other intimate details? The same question arises when it comes to Hap murdering a colleague.

The OA shows an exact reconstruction of the events surrounding Hap murdering the man. Prairie is clearly telling “the five” something she never witnesses. How can Prairie have a god-like insight into an event she was not privy to, or told about?

#10 Clue: Prairie readily accepts her father’s death.

When Prairie has her second near-death experience, she visits with the Khatun. The Khatun tells Prairie that she can join her father forever or stay behind and help her friends. To this point, Prairie was insistent that her father was still alive and had faked his death to escape the group who had been hunting him, and Nina/Prairie.

By acknowledging that her father is no longer among the living, she admits she is wrong about something she had previously seemed certain about. Will it be the last time Prairie is wrong about one of her convictions?

#11 Clue: Prairie makes no attempt to aid the authorities in finding Hap.

When The OA/Prairie returns she makes no attempt to help the authorities find Hap. Even though she knows enough about him to theoretically help them narrow down his identity. At the very least, she knows enough for an artist to draw a composite sketch of him. If Hap is real, why doesn’t she want to find him before he can abduct someone else?

#12 Clue: A healing Alfonso sees Homer in the mirror.

When Alfonso (Brandon Perea) is washing his face, he briefly sees Homer’s face in the mirror. The wound he sustains during a fight with Steve (Patrick Gibson) also appears to be healing at a heightened rate. At one point, Alfonso does not need his glasses to see. A sign he, like Prairie, might have miraculously achieved 20/20 vision.

Has practicing the movements led to this development? If so, it might be a short-term side effect, because Alfonso is still able to wear his glasses and maneuver around, even though he should be rendered blind by the glasses if he no longer needs them.

#13 Clue: Prairie says she will reunite with her friends/fellow captors in another dimension.

Throughout Season 1 of The OA, Prairie says that she needs “the five” so they can perform the “five movements” and travel to another dimension, where she will be reunited with those she left behind. The thing is, when Hap sets Prairie free, Homer and the others are still under Hap’s control. There is no way for her to be certain they could reunite in the same dimension. So why is Prairie so certain they can be?

#14 Clue: Prairie’s violin case is sitting in her bedroom closet.

When Prairie left home seven years ago, she took her violin and its case with her. When she is kidnapped by Hap, he does not give her possession of her violin or its case. When he leaves her on the side of the road, he leaves her there all alone, without her violin or its case. So how does the case wind up in Prairie’s bedroom closet?

What could these clues mean for the ending of The OA? Do they point to a particular conclusion regarding the veracity of Prairie’s story? The OA has yet to be officially renewed for Season 2, so only time will tell. To read Part 1 of this list, click here. Season 1 of The OA is currently streaming on Netflix.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for LACMA]