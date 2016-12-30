Angelina Jolie Reportedly Had A ‘Meltdown’ After Brad Pitt Was Allowed To See Their Kids On Christmas

Angelina Jolie was reportedly unhappy after learning that her estranged husband, Brad Pitt, would be spending time with their children on Christmas.

According to a new report, Angelina Jolie’s former partner was able to see his kids for part of the day — and the 41-year-old actress wasn’t happy about the idea of them spending time together.

“[Angelina Jolie is] furious about this. She’s having a meltdown,” a source revealed to In Touch Weekly, via a report by Life & Style magazine on December 29. “After being told that the kids were cleared to visit Brad at his house she tried to change the terms and have the visit at her home. But she was firmly told no. And that made her furious.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt began dating about 12 years ago after hitting it off on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith — when Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. Then, in September of this year, just over two years after they tied the knot at their home in France, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce and requested full physical custody of their kids.

Since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, she and Pitt have been entangled in a messy court battle, which consists of Jolie insisting on sole physical custody and Pitt requesting joint, and unfortunately, several of the details of their fight have been shared online.

According to In Touch Weekly magazine, Angelina Jolie has been blamed for potentially hurting their children publicly by making the names of the therapists treating the children public.

“Brad filed papers this week wanting everything sealed and attacking [Angelina Jolie] for making details of their battle public, claiming it would hurt the children. One of those details was Angelina naming the therapists who are treating the children. But this is a big victory for Brad as Angelina didn’t even want the kids to see him on Christmas,” the source added.

Earlier this week, Us Weekly revealed that Pitt had exchanged gifts with Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, Vivienne, 8, and Knox, 8, on Christmas.

“Brad gave them presents and it was cordial,” a source shared.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt faced numerous rumors of a split in the months leading up to their split, but the majority of those rumors suggested Pitt was cheating on Jolie with his Allied co-star, Marion Cotillard, who has since denied the alleged affair.

Then, in September, after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, it was alleged that she had done so not because of infidelity, but because of a conflict over their children. As TMZ explained, Angelina Jolie was said to be extremely upset with Pitt’s parenting methods and alleged use of drugs.

According to the report, Angelina Jolie became “fed up” with her now-estranged husband’s “consumption of weed and possibly alcohol” and felt that he was also struggling with “an anger problem,” which could potentially be dangerous for their children.

As Angelina Jolie’s entertainment attorney Robert Offer explained, the actress made the decision to end her marriage “for the health of the family.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children have been living with their mother since she filed for divorce months ago and as Pitt continues his efforts to win back rights to the kids, a prior quote from the actor has been revealed.

“Children give a lot: peace of mind, joy for life, the desire to develop as a person,” he previously said, as revealed by In Touch Weekly. “I love to take them on nature trips. I climb out of my skin trying to invent new games for them… Each of them is an integral part of my life. Forever.”

