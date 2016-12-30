SC Man Launches GoFundMe Page To Help Protect Betty White From 2016

Tomorrow marks the last day of 2016, and one South Carolina man has vowed to make sure legendary actress Betty White stays alive through the New Year.

2016 seems to have been the year of loss. From musicians to actors, to sports legends, authors and political figures, 2016 took many iconic celebrities far too soon. Muhammad Ali, Prince, David Bowie, John Glenn, former First Lady Nancy Reagan, Arnold Palmer, Alan Thicke, Florence Henderson, Gene Wilder, Harper Lee, Merle Haggard, George Michael, Carrie Fisher, and Debbie Reynolds are among those who passed away this year.

everybody dying in 2016 and Betty White still sitting there like.. pic.twitter.com/cqSg6RkwkH — (งツ)ว (@StussyTheGoat) December 28, 2016

Actress Betty White has been the subject of many celebrity death hoaxes, but as far as we know, she is still alive and well, and one man plans to keep it that way. On December 28, Demetrios Hrysikos, of South Carolina, created a GoFundMe page titled “Help protect Betty White from 2016.”

“Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White!” Hrysikos wrote. “If she’s okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1, 2017. Now, assuming she doesn’t want a strange Greek standing gaurd outside her door all monies will be donated to the Spartanburg little theater to help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry mantle of the legends that have left is this year.”

Since the fundraising campaign launched two days ago, 779 people have raised $8,601 of the $10,000 goal. The GoFundMe page has received so much attention that it has started trending on social media, and the initial goal of $2,000 had to be raised.

The man doing everything he can to save Betty White from 2016 https://t.co/xmVrLn6r6q pic.twitter.com/oyv7nhnC4e — CNN (@CNN) December 30, 2016

Yesterday, Demetrios shared an update regarding his campaign, and when he will present the money to the Spartanburg Little Theater.

“I’ve been in contact with the little theater and have some news,” he shared. “I’ve decided to up the goal of the campaign because at this point I don’t see a point in capping the amount of money donated. Also, I’ve decided to end the campaign at midnight on New Year’s Eve. One way or the other, for a worthy, cause 2016 will end on a good note. In the days following the new year I will appear on Your Carolina to present the check to the head of the Spartanburg Little Theater. Every red cent minus go fund me’s fees. I had no idea this would get this big and it’s been a lot to take in, but I’m glad it did.”

Demetrios Hrysikos isn’t the only one hoping Betty White makes it to 2017. Check out some of the Betty White tweets below.

okay. no deaths and it’s already 2:00. so far so good. dead ass tho check on betty white every 5 minutes find her and keep her SAFE???????? — Sky Williams (@SkyWilliams) December 29, 2016

Everyone’s praying for Betty White to survive the next 4 days I’d sacrifice my 1st born for Ruth Bader Ginsburg to survive the next 4 years — Garret Merriam (@SisyphusRedemed) December 29, 2016

#CleaningOutMy2016Closet to have a space to keep Morgan Freeman and Betty White safe for the next three days. — Linda Childers (@LindaChilders1) December 29, 2016

Y’all calm down Betty White is immortal and ya damn well know that. — Nick Major (@Nick_Major) December 29, 2016

2016 is not playing games with NO ONE. Someone please find Betty White and bubble wrap her — ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ (@merelynora) December 29, 2016

#Dear2016, If you take Betty White, we will riot. Sincerely,

The American People — Denise???? (@deedubs_76) December 28, 2016

Dear 2016,

Don’t touch Betty White, don’t look at Betty White, don’t even breathe on her wrong

Sincerely,

Literally everyone —????M???? (@MuirbucksCoffee) December 27, 2016

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/ Getty Images]