Kanye West Improves ‘Clarity’ With Workouts In Weeks Since Hospital Release

In the weeks since his hospitalization, Kanye West has reportedly been working hard to improve his physical and mental health. According to a report from TMZ, the 39-year-old rapper has done that by hitting the gym five to six times per week, for as long as two hours each time.

According to the celebrity news website, West has made gains in big ways — both physically and mentally.

“It’s become a critical component in his mental recovery, for several reasons,” a TMZ writer reported.

“Intense workouts help everyone get clarity… something Kanye was lacking for months. It also helps people sleep better, which was another big factor in his mental breakdown.”

TMZ went on to report that Yeezy is working with trainer Don Brooks, who has worked with Kanye’s wife and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Kim Kardashian. Brookes also has worked with Kim’s sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. According to TMZ, West spends most of his time working with resistance bands and jump ropes. He also plays a lot of basketball, the source reported, and he changes the location of his workouts frequently. Sometimes Kanye works out at his home gym and other times he rotates through a stable of gyms near his house.

Additionally, TMZ reported that the trainer who was with Kanye when he was rushed to the hospital still works with the rapper, as well.

The reports of Kanye’s gym time come a little more than a month after the rapper was released from an eight-day hospital stay at the UCLA Medical Center. In November, Kanye was rushed to the center amid reports that he was dealing with dehydration and sleep deprivation, and reports indicated that West’s doctor wanted the father of two to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

As ‘Ye spend more and more time in the hospital though, rumors began to indicate that Kanye may have had bigger issues than those issues associated with exhaustion. Some reports went so far as to indicate that West was dealing with paranoia in the wake of his wife’s robbery.

Back in October, Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint when masked men broke into her Paris apartment and stole roughly $10 million of jewelry from Kardashian.

After the jewelry heist, some reports indicated that Kanye was “unsettled” by the incident, and other reports indicated that West believed everyone was out to get him. In fact, at the time, the Inquisitr reported that Kanye only trusted one person: his wife, Kim K.

In the weeks since his release from the hospital, Kanye has been seen out and about on several occasions, though the rapper did decide to cancel his official public appearances for the rest of 2016. In fact, on the same day Kanye was admitted to the hospital, his camp announced that West had canceled the remaining stops on his North American Saint Pablo tour. Later, it was announced that West would cancel the stops on his European tour, as well.

Nevertheless, Kanye has kept busy. After dying his hair blonde and (and later pink), the ‘Ye was seen at an art exhibit. Later, he made headlines when he met with President-Elect Donald Trump.

