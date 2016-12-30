‘Turbulence’: Lifetime’s ‘Flight 192’ Movie Airs Tonight On LMN, Starring Dina Meyer, Victoria Pratt

Get set for Turbulence, aka Flight 192, a thrilling new movie that will be airing on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) tonight. Turbulence is about a woman who is hijacked aboard a plane, along with a mysterious female stranger at her side. The Lifetime movie is written and directed by Nadeem Soumah. The cast of Turbulence stars Dina Meyer and Victoria Pratt, according to Formula Features.

Dina Meyer new movie "Turbulence" premieres this friday 30, 8PM on LMN:… https://t.co/nQCOBnpihS — All Fans (@Movies_ForAll) December 26, 2016

Turbulence (Flight 192) Movie Synopsis On Lifetime Movie Network



FBI Agent Sarah Plummer is in for the ride of her life as she boards U.S. Pacific airlines flight 192. Having bid her 12-year-old son and her husband of 15 years goodbye, Sarah promises to text them as soon as she lands.

Bound for Washington, DC., Sarah is prepared to investigate the murder of a woman who was found dead on a beach just months earlier. Her main suspect is non other than Senator Johnson.

As Sarah boards the plane, she is seated next to Michelle, a female passenger who seems a bit too friendly and who floors Sarah after she realizes that the mysterious stranger knows her family. It is then that she learns that her husband and son are being held hostage in their home.

Michelle has video footage, which shows Sarah’s family as they are bound and gagged. Meanwhile, Sarah’s husband demands to know why they are being held hostage. It is obvious that this kidnapper wants more than his Rolex watch. What he wants is 30,000 feet in the sky aboard U.S. Pacific Flight 192. Literally, Sarah’s family has only hours left to live unless she can complete one important task.

Someone has paid a lot of money for this hijacking-kidnapping and once he learns exactly why they’ve been kidnapped, Mr. Plummer knows exactly who is behind it and vows to get revenge.

During this time, the authorities have been notified of the hijacking and now time is of the essence as they deal with a full on hostage situation on the ground and a hijacking in the sky.

In addition, Flight 192‘s passengers are dealing with heavy turbulence aboard the plane. However, their physical turbulence has nothing on the emotional turbulence that Sarah is going through in her seat next to Michelle.

Will Sarah make it to her final destination in one piece or will she be torn away from her loving family for good?

The Cast of Turbulence On Lifetime Movie Network

Actress Dina Meyer (via IMDB)

“Dina Meyer is an American film and television actress best known for her roles as Barbara Gordon in Birds of Prey, Dizzy Flores in Starship Troopers and Detective Allison Kerry in the Saw installments. Meyer started acting in 1993, with her first major role playing Lucinda Nicholson in the TV series Beverly Hills, 90210. In the same year she made her film debut in the TV movie Strapped. She broke out two years later, playing the cybernetically enhanced bodyguard Jane in the cyberpunk thriller Johnny Mnemonic. In addition to Johnny Mnemonic, Meyer has played roles in other science fiction productions including Starship Troopers and Star Trek Nemesis.”

Actress Victoria Pratt (via IMDB)

“Victoria Pratt graduated summa cum laude from York University in Toronto and went on to work at the University in its Human Performance Lab. She was also offered a scholarship to the master’s program in physiotherapy at the University of Toronto but declined. She has written a book on fitness and bodybuilding with one of her former university professors. Victoria is a blue belt in Shotokan karate and her favorite form of exercise is kickboxing. Victoria splits her time between Toronto, Los Angeles and New Zealand.”

LMN’s Turbulence is a sensational action-packed movie that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Also, viewers will enjoy the stunning beach and ocean shots that are shown in the film. Below, you can enjoy video of some behind the scenes action with the cast found at Dina Meyer‘s website.

Lifetime Movie Network’s Turbulence (Flight 192) is a Formula Features production. Krishen Rangi is listed as the executive producer. Filming took place in Los Angeles, California. Be sure to tune into Turbulence tonight at 8/7 p.m. Central on Lifetime.

