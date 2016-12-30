Directioners Take Heart: One Direction With Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson Will Be Back – Will You Wait For Them?

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

As the One Direction hiatus unfolds it becomes obvious that there were numerous reasons why Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and especially Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson had to take a break, or in Zayn’s case quit. There wasn’t just one obstacle to a continuation of the tours, there were many, but take heart young Directioners.

Many Directioners are finding it painful that One Direction is not touring this year according to MTV, but circumstances made it necessary for the boys to take time apart. Not only is this for the best, it was necessary, and in the end, it will turn out best for Directioners as well. “Just Hold On” Directioners as Louis Tomlinson so eloquently sings.

One Direction will be back. Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson agreed that they would when they were together back in January. Liam Payne told Directioners by tweet just last week it was “100 percent” a sure thing the group would reunite. Niall Horan has continued to repeat the message of reunion throughout the hiatus.

One Direction’s Liam Payne and Niall Horan have both promised that the band has not broken up, and will tour together again. At the time the hiatus was announced, it was said they would get back together in a year or two. Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne all agreed.

Then, Niall Horan pinned that time frame down at 18 months, and that is counting from March of 2016, not January, which was a bit confusing but explained. Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson agreed with what Niall said. One Direction’s original timetable was to reunite around September of 2017. Though at a year or two it would be anytime between March of 2017 and March of 2018.

Reasons Why One Direction Had To Take A Hiatus

Louis Tomlinson’s mom had leukemia and that could have been a huge reason for the break. It was only revealed recently, that Johannah Deakin had been suffering from leukemia. She passed away on December 7. Though it is not known whether Johannah was diagnosed before or after the hiatus was announced, it stands to reason that if Louis Tomlinson had known, he would have asked for time off to be with her.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne would have been very supportive of his desire to be with his mom since she was seriously ill. In addition, Louis Tomlinson’s ex-girlfriend was pregnant and Louis wanted to be a good father.

Zayn Malik had already left the band, because he too was seriously ill, though Zayn said he didn’t really think of it that way at the time. Malik was suffering from such severe anxiety that he could not eat, and wasn’t sleeping much either. Zayn Malik had lost a lot of weight and in the end, he simply could not go on according to his autobiography, Zayn.

When Zayn Malik left One Direction, it may have released Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson from some aspects of their contract while leaving others in place. X-Factor contracts are notoriously tricky and disadvantageous to the band because the record company is taking a bigger risk on new talent, and laying out a lot of money according to IMMF.

It is possible that One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan wanted to terminate their contract with Simon Cowell. It could also be that when Zayn Malik left it automatically breached the contract. The only way to deal with any of that is to fulfill the terms and then sit out the contract. See this from the Inquisitr for a full explanation.

It’s becoming very noticeable that the boys cannot appear together except under Cowell’s roof. This would only make sense if there is a non-compete clause that prevents a reunion apart from Simon Cowell’s benefit for a certain amount of time. Typically non-compete clauses are for either 12, 18 or 24 months after the termination of the contract.

Harry Styles and Niall Horan mentioned all those time frames in that interview in January. Do you think it’s a coincidence that the only time Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan have all been seen together was at Louis Tomlinson’s X-Factor performance? It is the only place they could legally appear together if there is a non-compete clause, and then it would have required pre-arrangement with their former management.

Harry Styles has been working to rebrand himself and One Direction by proxy this year. Styles is building a reputation for professionalism and classic rock star status. Harry Styles is being taken seriously as a musician in some very weighty circles.

Niall Horan and Liam Payne have been gaining life experience and that too is a huge part of songwriting. In addition, One Direction has been exploring different music genres, almost like a research project. They are growing as musicians.

Why Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan are not leaving One Direction

One Direction has had tremendous popularity and longevity as a band. One Direction is not just another boy band. They are not really comparable to NSYNC, The Backstreet Boys, or New Kids On The Block in terms of popularity or longevity. Boy bands rarely maintain popularity for more than three years, much less six. One Direction’s fan base grows with each passing year.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson are making about $110.5 million dollars a year together, or 89.9 million pounds. They are arguably more popular than the Beatles, and it has been said that no other boy band has ever come close to the kind of fanbase that One Direction enjoys.

One reason Directioners are so distressed by the hiatus is that they remember other bands breaking up. It is true that many bands of all kinds have split up for various reasons. One Direction’s hiatus reasons were very different from the reasons bands split.

One Direction would be crazy to split up, as Niall Horan pointed out. The biggest cause of a band split is because the members are angry with one another. Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson have never seemed angry at each other.

One Direction is tremendously popular and profitable. Most boy bands go away because they lose popularity. That has not happened with One Direction. In fact this year they have made as much money as always, even though they didn’t tour. Most boy bands would lose their fan base over a year’s hiatus, but Directioners remain fiercely loyal. Rock bands and other bands with longevity take breaks of a year or more frequently without losing popularity, so it’s nothing to be alarmed about.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan have popularity on nearly the same level as Elvis Presley in the 1950s.

It is kind of ironic that on December 20, 1957, Elvis Aron Presley received his draft notice from the United States Army, according to This Day In History. Presley’s career was going strong but back then, anyone drafted had to go. Elvis left for active duty in March 1958 and returned to the US in March of 1960 according to Army History. That is two years, and fans waited.

Directioners too will wait, because they love Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlison.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, like Elvis, will be back, and fans will anxiously wait. Why? Why do people still talk about Elvis, The Beatles, and The Rolling Stones? John Lennon of the Beatles once explained it.

“Before Elvis There was Nothing.”

One could add that before the Beatles there was no rock music. Before the Rolling Stones, there was no hard rock music.

Will One Direction’s Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson make that kind of impact on music when they return?

