Serena Williams Announces Engagement To Alexis Ohanian By Posting Sweet Poem On Reddit

It looks like Serena Williams is starting the new year off right. The tennis great is apparently engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The announcement was in the form of a poem that was posted on her official Reddit account, and it came as a bit of a surprise to everyone.

Serena’s own words were posted for all to see, even though the cute poem kind of had to be interpreted into what looks to be an announcement. Everyone who read it assumed that it is the real deal. It was later confirmed by her fiancé when he took to Facebook to post that she did indeed say yes. According to CNN, a spokesperson for the groom-to-be dished that Ohanian proposed to Williams while they were on a romantic vacation in Rome. No other details have been spilled yet, but they will soon enough.

According to her short Reddit jingle she posted, this whole trip sounds like it was quite a surprise for Serena.

“I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome. To escort me to my very own ‘charming.’ Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance. But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes.”

It all sounds like a fairy tale for Serena Williams. The queen of tennis is ranked at world No. 2 right now, but that hasn’t stopped her drive for the sport she has loved since she was a kid hitting the ball across the court dreaming of playing in the majors. She has come full circle not only in romance, but you could say that it is also true when it comes to her career in tennis.

The 35-year-old Grand Slam champ has been very vocal on women in sports and how she has always been considered as the best in women’s tennis only. She says that it should not only be gender-related when it comes to being the best. Just recently, Williams sat down with hip-hop artist Common for the Undefeated to talk about race in America and how it has affected her life. She mentioned that being a female and being black has had its challenges along the way.

“I think being a woman is just a whole new set of problems from society that you have to deal with, as well as being black, so it’s a lot to deal with — and especially lately. I’ve been able to speak up for women’s rights because I think that gets lost in color, or gets lost in cultures. Women make up so much of this world, and, yeah, if I were a man, I would have 100 percent been considered the greatest ever a long time ago.”

Serena has also been outspoken on equal pay for women as well. She has said that she and other females work just as hard as men do, whether they are on the tennis court or in any other job, so they should not be paid less. She has also battled with her body image in the past. However, things have changed, and she now embraces who she is and loves her strong body type.

Now that she is engaged, the soon-to-be Mrs. Alexis Ohanian will be spending her time preparing for her big day. What does Venus Williams think of her little sister’s engagement? According to the New Zealand Herald, she is thrilled for her. The girls are in Auckland for the ASB Classic that they are both competing in. The Australian Open is coming up next month as well, so this may be a better year for Serena as she battles to get her No. 1 ranking back.

[Featured Image by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images]