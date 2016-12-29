Watch Gigi Hadid & Bella Hadid Rap Nicki Minaj ‘Starships’ In Their Underwear [Video]

Supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid rapped along with Nicki Minaj’s hit “Starships” in their underwear backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Gigi and Bella Hadid are big fans of Nicki Minaj and it looks like Nicki Minaj is a fan of the sisters as well. The rapper and singer posted the video clip of the supermodels rapping her song to her Instagram page the other day.

???????? #Bella #Gigi ???????????? A video posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Dec 26, 2016 at 10:36am PST

In matching pink lingerie, the blonde and brunette duo goofed around backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, according to Maxim.

After Minaj posted the video to Instagram to her 71 million followers, the video has been viewed over two million times.

Balmain creative director Oliver Rousteing also made a brief appearance in the video.

Bella started off in the video planning on showing off her rap skills to her sister, but it turns out they both knew “Starships” word of word.

Bella: “Are you ready for this, Gigi?” Gigi: “I know the whole rap!” Bella: “So do I, you’re not coming in.”

With pink glittery microphones, Gigi and Bella launched into their rendition of the 2012 hit.

Oliver Rousteing also joined in on another video of supermodel Kendall Jenner singing Rihanna’s “We Found Love.”

We not gonna Forget ❤️ @kendalljenner Check ON www.10magazine.com #meandmyangels A video posted by OLIVIER R. (@olivier_rousteing) on Dec 14, 2016 at 11:04pm PST

Gigi Hadid was recently crowned ‘Model of the Year’ at this month’s Fashion Awards in London, according to Evening Standard.

Bella and Gigi Hadid’s faces have been all over the covers of magazines and walking down every major designer runway. These supermodel sisters have proven that they are here to make a name for themselves.

Gigi Hadid has walked for Versace, Chanel, Elie Saab, Fendi, Miu Miu, Balmain, Marc Jacobs, Tommy Hilfiger and Diane Von Furstenberg – to name just a few – she has also spent the year getting into the world of designing.

Gigi Hadid had a hugely successful capsule collection which she designed in collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger.

"Leading with green pear, jasmine and featuring key notes of cedarwood, it's undeniably our most playfully feminine fragrance yet." my fave!!!!! #THEGIRL by @tommyhilfiger ⚓️ #ad A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Aug 28, 2016 at 2:53pm PDT

The eldest Hadid sister also released her own boot collection for Stuart Weitzman and was later revealed as a brand ambassador for Reebok.

Just a month ago, Gigi hosted the American Music Awards alongside former Saturday Night Live cast member Jay Pharoah.

2016 marked her second appearance in a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and she earned her first set of wings.

Bella Hadid may be younger than her sister Gigi, but she has had a pretty successful year for herself as well.

Bella won her own ‘Model of the Year’ award from Model.com’s Industry Choice for 2016, according to Teen Vogue. The brunette supermodel made a huge impression in the fashion industry this year.

What a crazy way to end the year ❤❤This is such a huge honor !!! Industry's vote!!! Thank you SO much to everyone in the industry that voted, everyone I've worked with and @modelsdot for all of the love and support … this really means so much to me ???????? And congrats Kenny I love you ❤ A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:37am PST

Over 250 industry professionals voted for Bella for:

“…representing a wide range of the industry’s top professionals, including many of the industry’s top stylists, designers, photographers, editors, hair and makeup artists and casting directors, and a wide range of the next generation of the industry’s emerging creative talents.”

Bella Hadid has also landed herself a gig as brand ambassador for Nike and is the new face of Calvin Klein, according to Cosmopolitan UK.

Gigi and Bella Hadid have both had a huge 2016, what is next to come in 2017 for the supermodel sisters?

Had to hold back tears of pride & joy watching my beautiful lil sis open the @fendi show today!!!!!!!! Thank you so much for having me @karllagerfeld @amandaharlech @pg_dmcasting ???????? A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Sep 22, 2016 at 6:28am PDT

[Fetaured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Staff/Getty Images]