Bradley Cooper Takes Pregnant Girlfriend Irina Shayk To ‘Private Ranch’ For New Year’s Eve 2016, Engaged Couple Seek Privacy Together

Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend Irina Shayk are trying their best to keep their relationship on the down low. Now that she is pregnant with his baby, the engaged couple is trying even harder to preserve their privacy. Knowing that they are both high grossing Hollywood movers and shakers, they decided to opt out of fancy and bustling New Year’s Eve 2016 celebrations for something much calmer.

To treat his pregnant girlfriend, Bradley Cooper took her to a “private ranch,” away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles this week.

“Amid mounting rumors that they’re expecting a baby, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk spent a cozy Christmas together in LA,” reports Page Six. “The day after the holiday the pair were spotted driving through the city in the ‘American Sniper’ star’s Mercedes G-Wagen on the way to a countryside retreat at a private ranch outside of LA.”

Seeing how she is at least well into her first trimester, being away from the noisy city and somewhere tranquil might be a good thing for the to-be mother.

Christmas they spent together also was on a much calmer side of affairs. The Russian model spent the days leading up to the national holiday by running errands and treating herself. After walking Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for the first time while pregnant must have taken a lot out of the 30-year-old supermodel.

“The 30-year-old pregnant model kept her bump hidden under an oversized bomber jacket while out and about on Friday (December 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif,” reports Just Jared. “Irina first made a stop to get her hair done at Benjamin Salon and then left with her friend and hair colorist Shah Karegar. The duo then stopped by a nail salon for some additional pampering.”

While waiting to get her hair done, she treated herself to a decadent spread of chips and salad.

While @shahkaregar coloring my hair #killingtime ???? A photo posted by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Dec 23, 2016 at 2:28pm PST

For dinner, the model and Oscar-nominated actor shared a yule log cake, wearing festive headgear.

#SeasonsGreetings ????????✨???? A photo posted by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Dec 26, 2016 at 9:10am PST

The fall and winter of 2016 has been excellent for the Hollywood power couple. Not only did they make major leaps in their respective careers, but they also managed to start the process of having a child. To top everything, paparazzi have been sighting a huge rock on her finger, looking suspiciously like an engagement ring!

“On Wednesday, Irina Shayk was spotted leaving Bradley Cooper’s house in El Lay with her baby bump AND her gorgeous emerald-and-diamond ring,” reports Perez Hilton.

This baby is not totally a surprise for Bradley and Irina as the rumor had it that they have been talking about starting a family. In fact, they have started to think of names for their first child.

“Irina and Bradley are so excited to be parents,” an E! News source said. “They have already picked a few names they like. They know the sex but are still deciding between some names.”

“Bradley and Irina love each other so much and this is not gonna be the only kid—there will be a few more after this one,” the source added, “Both families are very happy.”

One of the reasons that the fans of Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were not entirely surprised by the pregnancy and engagement was because of how they were spending their time together. Not only did Bradley cross the Atlantic to be with her as she shot various fashion campaigns, but she also spent copious time with his mother Gloria Campano in New Jersey as well as on the west coast.

“Just days after reports surfaced suggesting that Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper are ‘discussing marriage,’ the Russian beauty was seen out with the actor’s mother in California,” reports Daily Mail. “Irina was spotted running errands with Gloria Campano in the upscale LA neighborhood of Pacific Palisades on Friday. The statuesque 30-year-old towered over her diminutive possible future mother-in-law as they exited a grocery store together.”

