‘Supergirl’ Melissa Benoist Divorces Blake Jenner, Wants To Drop Husband’s Last Name

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist just pulled the plug on her marriage with Glee actor Blake Jenner.

TMZ reports that Melissa, 28, filed for divorce from husband Blake, 24, after four years of being together. The actress cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. It was also reported that Melissa doesn’t want spousal support. Reports also revealed that the Supergirl actress wants to drop her husband’s last name, Jenner, and legally change back to Melissa Benoist. The couple has no kids together.

To recall, Melissa was spotted sporting what looks like a thin silver wedding ring during her promotional stint for CW’s Supergirl at Comic-Con in October last year. The actress reportedly told several people at the said event that her wedding day already happened.

It was also revealed that the couple’s engagement was “real low-key” and “private.” Blake himself also admitted that he sang “Will You Marry Me?” during his unforgettable marriage proposal.

Sure enough, Us Weekly revealed that Melissa and Blake did get married secretly in late March 2015. The private ceremony took place right after Melissa finished filming for Supergirl. According to reports, the wedding was “very small with their families there.”

The couple then spent their honeymoon in Europe and shared some adorable photos of them together from their romantic getaway.

We threw ourselves down a mountain #snowday @blakedaflake A photo posted by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on Dec 28, 2013 at 1:30pm PST

The now estranged couple met while filming the hit TV series Glee, where Melissa portrayed the role of Marley Rose while Blake played Ryder Lynn. The two instantly hit it off and fell in love on set. Melissa even gushed about Blake and shared about their chemistry both on and off screen. Blake also expressed his admiration to Melissa during their Glee time and revealed how grateful he was to get to know the actress better.

“I thought she was the bomb the second I saw her, so it was just super cool to be working together. Thankfully, we’ve had some scenes together. Because if we didn’t, I don’t think we would have had the time to get to know each other.”

Melissa also worked alongside Blake in Supergirl where the actor played as the handsome Adam Foster. Blake appeared for two episodes in the said series, showcasing their on-screen chemistry yet again. The blonde beauty also has nothing but good words to say about Blake during their time filming the series together.

“I love working with him. We only have fun working together. He’s my person to act with. He’s my favorite scene partner, always.”

The sudden divorce of the pair came as a surprise to their fans especially with all the positivity and love they shared throughout their relationship. Melissa and Blake are known to publicly express their admiration and sweetness to each other particularly in social media. In fact, the last post of the Blake was just a couple of months ago where he shared his goofy snap with the Supergirl star for her birthday.

To my best friend and my partner in crime, I love you and wish you the very best of birthdays of today. @Melissabenoist Thank you for being the best person I know. ???????????? A photo posted by Blake Jenner (@blakedaflake) on Oct 4, 2016 at 2:52pm PDT

Fans were devastated by the news of Melissa and Blake’s divorce and voiced out their thoughts about the unexpected split. One user commented on Blake’s Instagram post, saying that their divorce is “heartbreaking.” There were also some who suggested to “think the divorce over” and hope that they will eventually get back together. Some even went as far as begging the couple not to make this year “suck more.”

So far, both Melissa and Blake remain mum about their split. It remains unclear as to what really caused their abrupt divorce. Check out Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner’s scene together in CW’s Supergirl in the video below.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/AP Images]