Carrie Fisher Joked About ‘Star Wars Holiday Special’ And Princess Leia Hair On Final Television Performance Days Before Death, Even Revealed Where She Planned To Spend Christmas Day

The news that Carrie Fisher died on Tuesday morning left moviegoers, and fans of witty, talented individuals, across the world stunned and depressed.

Not only have the scores of people that worked with Carrie Fisher throughout her career been heaping praise on and paying tribute to the actress, novelist, screenwriter, and comedian, but the millions and millions of people that adored and were touched by her work have been doing just the same, too.

The final television performance of Carrie Fisher has now emerged and it shows that the 60-year-old was just as sharp and effervescent as ever in the days before her death. Carrie Fisher actually appeared on the British comedy panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats as a celebrity guest, with the episode airing on December 21, just two days before the fateful flight upon which she’d have a heart attack. Carrie Fisher died four days later at 8:55 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

You can actually watch the entire Christmas Special episode of 8 Out Of 10 Cats featuring Carrie Fisher below.

Throughout the episode, the fellow panelists on the show, which included host Jimmy Carr and comedians Joe Wilkinson and Rob Beckett, seemed shocked that they were actually appearing alongside the sci-fi icon. The fact that Joe Wilkinson bears a lot of facial hair also immediately led to jokes about his resemblance to Chewbacca.

Carrie Fisher even revealed during her appearance on 8 Out Of 10 Cats where she planned on spending Christmas day, which, in hindsight, is particularly heartbreaking considering how the next week eventually panned out. After Jimmy Carr quizzed Carrie Fisher about where she will be on December 25, she responded, “I think at my mother’s house, next door.”

This then provoked Jimmy Carr to joke that living next door to her mother sounded like a “nightmare.” However, Carrie Fisher was quickly able to offer her own response to Carr’s quip with, “Or a reality show that we don’t film.”

Carrie Fisher then went on to confess that she can’t cook, and that neither she, nor her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, planned to prepare any of the food on Christmas Day. In fact, Carrie Fisher admitted that she only found out when she was around 16-years-old that “other people did these things yourself.” Fisher then added, “It’s really embarrassing, please forgive me. I didn’t raise me.”

During this culinary chat, Carrie Fisher was asked whether she’d long become tired of people picking up doughnuts and then replicating the famous hair-do that she wore as Princess Leia in Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope. But Fisher insisted that she loves it.

“I never get sick of that at all. I beg people to do it. I love food hair jokes.”

Carrie Fisher also joked about the Star Wars Christmas Special, which premiered in 1978 and starred Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Fisher, James Earl Jones, Anthony Daniels, David Prowse, and Peter Mayhew, and has been roundly lambasted as one of the worst programs ever created. So much so that it has developed cult status, especially since it was never rebroadcast or released on home video. Discussing the Star Wars Holiday Special on 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Carrie Fisher said the following.

“The important thing I did at Christmas was the Star Wars Christmas special, which was a punishment from God… We did it before they thought it would make any money. It’s really embarrassing, though. I get to sing in it.”

Carrie Fisher went on to reveal that she once spent Christmas Eve with Michael Jackson because the singer wanted his children to meet Princess Leia. Carrie Fisher also confessed that the weirdest person she ever met was President Richard Nixon at the White House when she was just 15-years-old, while revealing that she now appreciates going back and watching the earlier Star Wars films, especially because she now appreciates her impressive body and figure in it.

However, she also admitted that she found it hard to watch The Force Awakens because “it turns out [she] got older,” while she also compared her hair in the 2015 blockbuster to a “baboon’s a**.”

