Christina El Moussa And Gary Anderson: Is ‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Currently Dating The Contractor?

Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson have been romantically linked to one another since earlier this month, but are they currently dating?

After Christina El Moussa’s split from her husband Tarek was confirmed on December 12, a report claimed the 33-year-old television star and mother-of-two had begun dating Anderson, who had previously worked as their family’s contractor, months after the breakup.

“Christina El Moussa had an available crying shoulder when hubby Tarek took off with a gun… a man who not only witnessed the incident but later ended up dating Christina,” TMZ revealed to readers at the time.

According to the report, Gary Anderson, 57, was on hand back in May when Tarek El Moussa was accused of fleeing his former marital home with a gun. At the time, 11 deputies and a helicopter responded to a call about a “possibly suicidal male with a gun” and reportedly interview Anderson as a witness.

As TMZ explained, Anderson, who was allegedly at a neighbors house at the time, reportedly told police that he had witnessed Christina El Moussa exiting the home “shaking and crying.”

Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson reportedly began dating one another a “few months” after the alleged incident took place between her and Tarek.

According to a second report shared on December 26 by the Hollywood Take, Gary Anderson has had a couple of messy divorces in the past, including a split from ex-wife JoAnn, which reportedly took a whopping 10 years.

While TMZ claimed Christina El Moussa’s alleged romance with Gary Anderson didn’t begin until months after she split from Tarek, the father of her two children, 6-year-old daughter Taylor Reese and 16-month old son Brayden James, another report shared by In Touch Weekly suggested that was not the case.

Although Christina El Moussa’s relationship with Anderson remains unconfirmed, a source days ago claimed the television star had allegedly began communicating with Anderson before she split from Tarek.

“Tarek saw [Christina El Moussa]’s phone and [believed] there was some inappropriate texting going on between her and Gary,” the magazine’s source claimed, according to a report by Hollywood Life last week. “That’s when he blew up.”

According to Hollywood Life, the blow up between Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa had reportedly happened in May. The outlet also claimed that Anderson was on their property, not at a neighbor’s home as TMZ claimed, when the dispute occurred.

Following the incident, Tarek and Christina El Moussa issued a joint statement claiming that neither of them had been involved with a “third party.”

The report went on to reveal that while Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson may be dating currently, their friends don’t believe their relationship will last.

Christina El Moussa continues to stay silent about her alleged romance with Gary Anderson online, but she has been quite active on Instagram and often shares photos of her kids. Meanwhile, on Facebook, she and Tarek recently released a new statement to fans.

“We wanted to reach out to all of you and say thank you for your support during this difficult time for our family,” they wrote. “We have worked together since our early 20s and we will continue to do so moving forward while we continue to make our children our priority. We look forward to spending the Christmas season with family and want to wish a Merry Christmas and happy holidays to each and every one of you. May you all find peace and joy this holiday season.”

To see more of Christina El Moussa and her now-estranged husband Tarek El Moussa, tune into new episodes of Flip or Flop Season 7, which air on HGTV on Thursday nights at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]