Victoria’s Secret Models Talk About Breasts And Bodies: Gigi Hadid And Candice Swanepoel Are Disappointed

Victoria’s Secret models Gigi Hadid and Candice Swanepoel have spoken out about the way people view the female human form. Who better to speak about the sexual, idealized, and often the critical way both males and females view the various feminine body types than Gigi and Candice.

As Victoria’s Secret models, Gigi Hadid and Candice Swanepoel have been chosen for one of the most revealing yet prestigious modeling gigs in the world. Gigi and Candice know better than almost anyone what it means to be revealed, judged, and at times body shamed.

As Victoria’s Secret models Gigi Hadid and Candice Swanepoel have bared it all for the cameras before in sexy photo shoots. Hadid and Swanepoel have strutted down runways for Victoria’s Secret, wearing little more than a bra and panty set, a pair of wings, and a smile. Do Gigi Hadid and Candice Swanepoel feel uncomfortable about doing that?

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel recently revealed that she had never felt shame on the runway. Even when Swanepoel poses for artistic nude photos, it never made her feel uncomfortable.

Amazingly, Candice Swanepoel, Gigi Hadid, and other Victoria’s Secret models manage to feel confident and secure at photo shoots and fashion shows. According to Swanepoel and Hadid, Victoria’s Secret models, are very comfortable with their bodies, so what could embarrass Candice?

Candice Swanepoel, who is a beautiful Victoria’s Secret model, was shamed recently for doing something very natural and normal. People’s reactions to Candice Swanepoel’s breasts, often displayed on Victoria’s Secret runways and in photos, suddenly changed from admiration to disgust when Candice breastfed her new baby in public. What is wrong with people? After all, that is what breasts are actually for, biologically speaking.

Victoria’s Secret Model Gigi Hadid has spoken out repeatedly about body shaming and the ever narrowing view of the perfect body type. Gigi’s powerful and more muscular form has drawn a lot of negative attention from critics according to Vanity Fair.

Gigi Hadid, of Victoria’s Secret fame, spoke of her supermodel status and the criticism she receives from strangers on social media. Gigi is quoted in Vanity Fair.

“I’m just doing my job. I represent a body image that wasn’t accepted in high-fashion before, and I’m very lucky to be supported by the designers, stylists, and editors.”

Victoria’s Secret model and supermodel Gigi Hadid continued to explain her physical form to critics.

“Yes, I have boobs, I have abs, I have a butt, I have thighs but I’m not asking for special treatment. I’m fitting into the sample sizes. Your mean comments don’t make me want to change my body. They don’t make me want to say no to the designers that ask me to be in their shows, and they definitely don’t change the designer’s opinions of me.”

What does it mean when Victoria’s Secret model Gigi Hadid says, “Yes, I have boobs?” Most Victoria’s Secret models do have ample bosoms and broader hips than high fashion models. Yet, Gigi Hadid is so in demand that she has been able to work extensively in the realm of high fashion, an industry that for years has been dominated by slimmer and slimmer girls.

The Victoria’s Secret model who crosses into high fashion can expect a lot of critical comments, even when she becomes a supermodel. Why are people so critical of Gigi Hadid’s stronger and more womanly figure?

Why can’t Candice Swanepoel and other young mothers breastfeed in public without feeling ashamed? Why are people shocked by it?

As Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel points out, while sexualizing the female breast has become commonplace, and accepted, it is far more taboo to breastfeed in public than it was 70 or 100 years ago, when ladies breastfed their babies in church. Scary Mommy explores what that might say about society.

“We are more than happy for women to bare their breasts as long as it can be sexualized, but it’s inappropriate to use our breasts for something as natural and pure as feeding our children.”

Victoria’s Secret models like Gigi Hadid and Candice Swanepoel are beautiful women. It is their job to sell female undergarments by using their own bodies as the representation of what this beautiful underwear can look like on a beautiful woman.

The Victoria’s Secret models are supposed to be sexy. They are representing a very sexualized product designed to make the women who wear them, and the men who see them feel sexy. Supermodel Gigi Hadid once explained how it made her feel.

“I Love that I can be sexy and I am proud of it.”

As a Victoria’s Secret model, Gigi Hadid is proud to be sexy, but there is more to Gigi than just looking hot. Gigi has a heart underneath that bra, and a brain resting between those wings.

As a Victoria’s Secret model, Gigi Hadid can be very sexy. As a friend to her fellow models, she can be comforting, reassuring, and wise. To Gigi Hadid’s boyfriend Zayn Malik, Miss Hadid is seen as smart, capable and worthy of his respect.

Victoria’s Secret model Gigi Hadid proves that a woman can be both beautiful and smart, and both supportive and sexy at the same time. Candice Swanepoel proves that a woman can be all that and also be a mom, a mom who needs to be able to feed her baby. Scary Mommy theorizes that the problem is the perception that women are just sex objects.

“Maybe if we saw women as more than sexual objects and breasts as more than an accessory to sex we wouldn’t be as shocked by breastfeeding.”

Victoria’s Secret models don’t mind looking sexy, and they don’t mind people looking at them and thinking whatever they want to think. Still, even they are hurt by cruelly critical comments and puzzled by a suddenly puritanical attitude toward breastfeeding.

Victoria’s Secret models Gigi Hadid and Candice Swanepoel have been very open and honest about how they feel. They have bared both body and soul, and they have nothing hidden, obviously. So why can’t people see more than just a sexy female body?

Gigi Hadid wants to know why people resist the concept that beautiful women come in all shapes and sizes. Victoria’s Secret makes lingerie for women of all sizes so why not show different body types? It’s just natural that everyone is a little different. Why are they trying to force all women, even gorgeous ones like Gigi Hadid into the same mold? What is wrong with celebrating individuality?

Victoria’s Secret veteran Candice Swanepoel wonders why people perceive her breast so differently in different situations. Why do people make her feel ashamed of doing something that is definitive of all mammals?

Victoria’s Secret models Gigi Hadid and Candice Swanepoel are puzzled and disappointed in the perception of women in society.

