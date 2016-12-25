Airline Ejects Disabled Boy, Family With Service Dog, Donations Pour In To Help Boy Save Sick Stray Dog

American Airlines recently issued a personal and public apology to a family over a flight attendant’s alleged actions, according to a Fox News report. The family had boarded a plane in Charlotte, North Carolina on a flight that provides short route service between cities.

An airplane attendant asked the family to move to the back of the plane, but this was simply not possible. The family had a large service dog that was already having trouble fitting under a seat; moving to the back of the plane was not possible. Nevertheless, the attendant was persistent, said Amy Joe Weasel, one of the dog’s owners.

“She told me that it was too late; that she had already contacted management and that management would come speak to me. You could tell right away from her demeanor, her attitude, and her body language that she did not like animals.”

After management arrived, the family was kicked off of the plane a short time later. The family contacted American Airlines prior to the flight to inquire about its dog policy. Despite their due diligence, they were not accommodated at the airport.

The woman had a signed note from her son’s doctor stating that the dog was necessary to assist in her son’s severe epilepsy. The dog could warn him and his family when a seizure was threatening. A check on the AA website shows that “service animals are welcome on all flights.”

During past flights, the family did not experience this kind of hassle. For instance, when a family member produces the supporting documentation, an attendant assigns them to the bulkhead seating area, where there is enough space for a dog. However, the family was at a loss over why the typical protocol varied on this particular flight.

“For someone to just to be able to kick you off and deny you access is completely ridiculous,” the woman said.

American Airlines officials were informed about the recent incident and They agreed to do whatever is needed to make further travel as smooth as possible. What is more, in addition to offering an apology, an official said the airline is going to conduct a full investigation on the subject.

“Our customer relations team is reaching out to them directly. We are looking into the issue with PSA Airlines, the regional carrier who operated that flight.”

Recently, in Argentina, a 9-year-old boy named Mauco Abeiro did everything he could to save a stray dog, according to the Dodo.

Mauco was playing with his younger brother near their home in Guaymallén when they saw a dog with a broken leg. Selflessly, Mauco carried the dog back to his house.

Despite his family not having much money, Mauco knew that he had to save the animal that was clearly in distress. The boy’s mom, Laura, spoke to the Dodo about the animal rescue.

“I had told them that we could not have pets since we are in a very bad economic situation. We could not afford treatment for the dog. But then Mauco arrived one day from school and said very firmly, ‘Mom, I’m going to sell my skateboard to take him to the vet.'”

Mauco’s mother allowed him to use her Facebook page to offer his skateboard for sale. Despite many people sharing the post, no one expressed interesting in buying the skateboard.

Instead, readers wanted to donate money so Rocco — the family’s name for the dog — could get the treatment it needed. “We heard from people all over the world,” Laura stated.

The family received a large number of donations from people who were touched by Mauco’s compassion and selflessness. The family used the money to help treat Rocco’s leg. Furthermore, Mauco was allowed to keep his skateboard.

Mauco and Rocco’s story gets even better. Laura allowed her sons to keep the dog as a permanent member of the family. In addition, Mauco’s story was popular enough to attract the attention of several news outlets.

“Rocco runs slowly, but at least he is already running,” Laura said. “And Mauco is very happy. Things have not been easy for our family lately, but he never lost his love for animals.”

