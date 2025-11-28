Zohran Mamdani Reveals He Saw Something Unexpected in Donald Trump’s Oval Office That Had Him ‘Flipping Through’

New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani met President Donald Trump at the Oval Office on Nov. 21. The two met to discuss the growing need for affordable housing and the rise in grocery prices, among other issues that New Yorkers are facing.

Despite their differences of opinion, the two had a successful meeting and seemed to agree on more things than everyone expected. Trump had earlier labeled Mamdani as a “communist,” while Mamdani had called Trump a “fascist.”

Even in his victory speech, Zohran Mamdani had spoken about Trump and had earlier talked about confronting ICE agents in NYC. Despite major clashes before Mamdani became the mayor-elect, the two seem to agree on several things now.

Mayor Mamdani worked his magic on President Trump. Trump now supports him and he will give him all the tools he needs to help him. pic.twitter.com/KpJ5hbPO5R — MADRŌNO (@O_MARQZ) November 21, 2025



At the end of the meeting, Trump was friendly and made jokes after reporters asked Mamdani questions. One reporter also asked him if he had called Trump a fascist. Trump signaled to him to accept it, saying that it’s easier that way instead of explaining himself.

So Trump seemed open with Mamdani despite him slamming him on social media. Mamdani, although in a bit of disbelief, was also amicable with the president. He also shared a unique item he found at the Oval Office during his visit, and he was “flipping” through it.

The office has several historical artifacts, but what caught Mamdani’s attention was a dossier related to UFC. He revealed on The Adam Friedland Show (via Unilad) that he did a quick flip through the dossier, and he soon realized that Trump may soon host a UFC fight at the White House.

one of the more incredible Oval Office meetings I’ve covered. Just a complete love-in between socialist Mamdani and Trump, who he’s called a ‘fascist.’ Trump kneecapped Stefanik’s campaign, showered Mamdani with praise, and chastised the press for their coverage of the guy. Nuts pic.twitter.com/ttjLSDuRTY — Alex Foster (@f0steralex) November 21, 2025



Trump had earlier revealed his plans to have a UFC fight on the occasion of the nation’s 250th anniversary. There were some mock-ups of the octagon arena for the fights in the dossier. When the host asked if he wanted to attend the fights, he replied with a no. He added, “I was just flipping through that.”

After their meeting, Trump also shared several photos of himself with Mamdani on Truth Social. Prior to the meeting, everyone assumed Trump would use his usual tactics to show Mamdani in a bad light. Trump is known for using ridiculous tactics and not acting at all seriously. But nothing like that happened, and the two were smiling and agreeing on several matters to make NYC better.