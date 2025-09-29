Zohran Mamdani Calls Out Trump As Eric Adams Abruptly Exits New York Mayoral Race

Donald Trump might not be having the best of the times ever since Eric Adams dropped out of the race for the New York Mayoral position. On Sunday, Adams announced about his decision, explaining that he would be abandoning his faltering bid for re-election. Now that only a month remains for the final day, the news about his abrupt exit has stirred waves across social media. While he was already trailing at the polls, the elected Democrat ran for the election independently after being accused of federal corruption charges.

And now, Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for the same mayoral position in New York, seemed to have a bone to pick on the matter. He recently called out to the U.S. President Donald Trump as well as his aides over Eric’s decision to pull the plug on this race. He threatened Trump that while he may be handling who takes part in the electoral race, the final results will never be in their control.

Zohran mentioned, “Look, Donald Trump and his billionaire donors may be able to determine the actions of Eric Adams and Andrew Cuomo. But they will not dictate the results of this election.”

It must be noted that Adams’s sudden exit has indeed raised quite a few eyebrows, especially since he had already assured that he would not do so, even under any kind of pressure. Back in September, Adams maintained his faith that he would be committed to seeking re-election. But now, just a few weeks later, when he actually did it, citing fundraising issues within the campaign, it seems too good to be true.

Moreover, his exit comes right after reports of Trump advisers discussing a potentially lucrative job opportunity for him. It was done in a manner of clearing the field and consolidating support for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. However, despite the buzz of Trump’s alleged support in reinforcing a new position for him, a source close to Eric Adams confirmed that he had not been reached out to by Trump or his associates on any such matter. On the other hand, sources from White House also declined any further comment on the same.

Incidentally, for quite some time, Donald Trump himself had been advocating the need for federal prosecutors to drop corruption charges levied on Adams. He even went on to assert that candidates must withdraw from the mayoral election in a way that it would only be a two-person equal race between democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani and an alternative. His exact words on the matter can be summed up as “I would like to see two people drop out and have it be one-on-one, and I think that’s a race that could be won.”

Meanwhile, Mamdani has been leading a strong hold in the recent polls already, after decisively winning the Democratic primary earlier this year. A Suffolk University poll from early September claimed that Zohran was enjoying 45% support, followed by Cuomo with 25%, Adams at 8% and Republican nominee Curtis Silwa with another 9% so far.