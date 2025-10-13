“Zero Lives Saved” – TSA Officials Catch Passenger Carrying Inert Landmine, Netizens Furious

It is important to know TSA rules about the kind of items that are allowed in checked-in bags to avoid any unwanted trouble while flying. In a recent post on X, the Transportation Security Administration mentioned that officers at the West Virginia International Yeager Airport had found an inert landmine in a passenger’s bag and it is something that is not allowed to be carried.

Despite being inert, TSA does not allow the carrying of such items because they replicate realistic explosives. Passengers should not carry such items in carry-on or checked baggage because that would cause additional problems while flying.

There are a bunch of rules that TSA follows when it comes to carrying firearms. The official website mentions, “Passengers may transport unloaded firearms in checked baggage if they are transported in a locked, hard-sided container and declared to the airline before traveling. Consistent with the new ATF definition of firearm, TSA now considers frames, receivers, and 3D printed guns to be firearms under its civil enforcement program. These items remain prohibited items and must be transported in accordance with TSA regulations in a passenger’s checked bag.”

It further adds, “In addition, TSA considers a firearm to be “loaded” when both the firearm and its ammunition are accessible to the passenger. For example, if an individual has a firearm in accessible baggage and ammunition in his/her pocket, or any combination where the individual has access to both, the firearm is considered “loaded” for purposes of assessing a civil penalty. Read the requirements for transporting firearms and ammunition..”

GOOD CATCH: Officers at West Virginia International Yeager Airport discovered an inert landmine in a passenger’s checked bag. REMINDER, even inert explosives are prohibited in luggage as they can pose safety and security concerns. pic.twitter.com/c7UKySWCrV — TSA (@TSA) October 9, 2025

The official website also mentions, “In addition, local and state governments, and other countries, may have their own rules on firearm possession or transportation. As a result, prohibited items may result in both a TSA civil enforcement action and a criminal enforcement action.”

It is important that passengers keep these guidelines in mind if they are traveling with the mentioned items. TSA also has a list of strictly prohibited items, which should be consulted before putting anything in the luggage. Passengers should make sure that they are not carrying anything that is considered to be a safety hazard.

However, netizens’ reaction to the officials confiscating the inert landmine was not quite positive. One user commented, “Zero lives saved by harassing a collector. This is so pathetic.” Another one questions, “If it is inert… why is it a hazard???’

While people might have questions regarding the logical reasoning behind the rules implemented by TSA, it is best to follow them to ensure a smooth and safe air travel. Not following the rules can land passengers in real trouble and also cause unnecessary problems while flying.