Zendaya’s Mom Shared a Cryptic Message After Tom Holland Marriage Rumor

Zendaya‘s mother, Claire Stoermer, shared her reaction to stylist Law Roach claiming her daughter and Tom Holland are married. She shared the video of Roach making the claims on her Instagram stories and wrote “The laugh…” in the caption along with a laughing emoji. Her reaction is vague but also appears to confirm speculation around the news.

There has been no confirmation from the couple or their representatives. Roach was interviewed by an Entertainment Tonight reporter at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards 2026. He claimed, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.” Roach was asked by the reporter, who also referenced Zendaya’s gold band, “Is that true?” He added, “It’s very true.”

He also added, “The wedding’s over,” when the reporter asked about the dress they might be working on. Apart from that, Roach addressed how they are working on looks for her upcoming projects, so they are focusing on method dressing and archival looks.

Fans have been reacting to the news. One X user wrote, “Today really pulled off the stealthiest Hollywood marriage ever. No leaks, no pap shots, no Instagram grid dump… just vibes and a gold band sighting weeks ago. Respect.”

Another user commented, “Keeping it private, no leaks, no spectacle, that’s rare in Hollywood. If Zendaya and Tom actually tied the knot quietly, that’s commitment to protecting their peace.” A third user asked for proof, “Any picture or video to support? Just for clicks and trends.” Some fans were also joking if Holland would take Zendaya’s last name and become just Tom.

The two first met in 2016 after getting cast in Spider-Man: Homecoming. They confirmed their romance in July 2021 and reportedly got engaged in January 2025. Both of them have kept their romance private, so getting married secretly isn’t far-fetched. But Zendaya’s mom sharing the clip with a laughing emoji has added more to the confusion.

When there was speculation about the couple’s engagement, Stoermer shared the definition of clickbait in her stories, sending fans into a frenzy.

Their engagement was confirmed when Holland corrected a reporter who called Zendaya his girlfriend. He called her “Fiancée.” Maybe he’ll do the same and call Zendaya his wife at some event. Looks like fans will have to wait longer for the couple to officially confirm the news.