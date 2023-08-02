Zendaya Shares Heartfelt Tribute to ‘Brother’ Angus Cloud on Social Media: "Words are not enough"

Zendaya is mourning the sudden death of her close friend and co-star, Angus Cloud, who passed away on Monday at the age of 25. The Dune actress had known Cloud ever since the two attended Oakland School for the Arts, reports Variety. The BFFs' then appeared on the popular series Euphoria, where Cloud essayed the much-appreciated role of Fezco, or “Fez,” a drug dealer and close friend to Zendaya’s troubled teen character Rue. The Zapped actress posted a lengthy tribute also urging fans to remain kind in the face of tragedy since "grief looks different for everyone."

She wrote a heartfelt message beside the monochrome photo of Cloud on Instagram, "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it)." She further described her fondness for him saying, "I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way." She continued, "For all of the boundless light, love, and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment." She concluded, "My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."

Cloud had called Zendaya his 'family' in a sweet birthday wish posted for her back in 2021, sharing behind-the-scene pictures of them, he had captioned the images- "Happy birthday to a real one much love fammy."

Cloud was discovered on the street by the casting department of Euphoria, it was his first-ever acting job and it catapulted him into instant stardom. In his role as a big-hearted drug dealer, Fezco, on Euphoria Cloud pushes his one-time client Rue (Zendaya), to commit to her sobriety. Series creator Sam Levinson too paid tribute to the brilliant young actor, “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented, and way too young to leave us so soon,” Levinson said in a statement published by Deadline. “He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched."

The cause of death is still not determined, Cloud's family released an official statement that said that the young actor was dealing with his father's death. The statement said that he had buried his father just last week “and intensely struggled” with the loss. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” they continued. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

