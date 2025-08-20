‘Your Daughter Deserved to Die’ – Grieving Father Faces Antisemitic Attacks After Daughter Killed on Israel’s Border

Disclaimer: This article has mentions of killing.

An upsetting video has come to light that shows the distraught father of an American lady slain while on Israel’s border patrol being verbally assaulted by neighbors who yelled antisemitic epithets and made fun of him for his daughter’s passing. In November 2023, a juvenile “terrorist” fatally stabbed Sgt. Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin, 20, was on duty in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Rose arrived in Israel in August 2021 and began her mandatory army duty in March 2022, more than a year before the Israel-Hamas War officially broke out, leaving her a “lone soldier” living there without her family. David Lubin, her father, hasn’t been at peace since his daughter passed away too soon.

David claimed that his vengeful neighbors, who called the grieving father a “corrupt Israeli,” have often tormented him back home in Atlanta, where Rose resided with her family before relocating to Israel.

According to David, the long-simmering tensions between the two homes reached a breaking point when he put up placards in Rose’s honor across from his neighbors, who also had signs expressing sympathy for Palestinians and other signs with offensive Jewish slurs.

David told Atlanta News First that since his neighbors had the right to put up anything they wanted, he never objected to their signs.

He initially made an effort to ignore their remarks, but he told the outlet that he overheard the angry woman yelling that “your daughter deserved to die” and calling him a “k–e.” As his neighbors videotaped each other on their phones, David marched across the street and confronted them.

Remember Dunwoody, GA couple Mark & Anna Bouzyk (possible non US citizens) who plastered their yard with “k*ke” signs? They’re now targeting the father of fallen IDF soldier Rose Lubin – harassing him outside his home & calling him a “k*ke”. Antisemitic harassment of U.S.… https://t.co/HvymP9yfcy pic.twitter.com/fFw78R8MnU — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) August 17, 2025

”You are calling yourself a k–e, you know what you are. You know what you are better than me. You are a corrupt politician with a daughter in the IDF that went there to kill, and has killed maybe in friendly fire because the Israeli soldiers kill each other all the time, and you know very well,” Anna Bouyzk, one of his neighbors, persisted as they debated the definition of the Jewish insult.

Insisting that Rose’s death was OK because “she was fighting,” Bouyzk and her husband, Mark, co-founder of the acquired genetics company AKESOgen, continued. “Do you realize when you say that how disgusting you are? You are disgusting. You are disgusting. You are the most disgusting person I’ve ever met. ‘Because you’re a Jew, you don’t understand’? You are so confused,” David angrily replied.

They’re back at it again – Mark Bouzyk and his wife attacking a father, whose daughter Rose was a beautiful young American woman brutally murdered by a terrorist. Imagine the cruelty: tearing down stickers a grieving father places in legal spaces to honor his daughter, then… pic.twitter.com/EPywcFA7yI — (((Cheryl)))🟦 (@spacegirlinGa) August 14, 2025

Later, Bouyzk reaffirmed her position and informed the publication that she was not ashamed to use the hateful name against David. “I will say it a million times over: I have no regrets about what I said. She told the site, “And because I have Jewish friends, I’m not a Jew hater.”

With a hint of pride, Bouyzk acknowledged that she had called David on Monday and accused him of being the cause of his daughter’s death. Desperate, David claimed he was thinking of calling the local police to report Bouyzk’s harassment.