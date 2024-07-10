Young Model Claims That Kanye West Invited Her Over: “I Don’t Think It’s Acceptable”

Kanye West is under fire for allegedly messaging a 22-year-old model, Mikaela Lafuente, 'inappropriately' on Instagram. The young woman claims she was taken aback when she initially received the messages from Ye. Lafuente is the girlfriend of social media influencer, Bryce Hall. The Daily Mail reported that the alleged encounter occurred in March 2024.

A post shared by Mikaela Lafuente (@mikalafuente)

Considering that they had never met, he was married, and he was almost twice her age, Lafuente found herself puzzled. She told the outlet, "It was funny. Bryce [her boyfriend] and I were in Vegas and I was going through my Instagram DMs and I saw this [West's message]. At first, I didn't believe it and thought it was a fake account, but it wasn't. The message was pretty odd as I had never spoken to him or seen him in person before."

A post shared by Mikaela Lafuente (@mikalafuente)

Lafuente claimed that West began the chat by saying, "Back in Cali." In response, the model texted, "What?" Subsequently, the rapper asked, "Are you in California or the States?" When Lafuente replied, "Yes, why," West extended an invite to meet. "Wanted to see if you'd like to hang and listen to the new album." Lafuente however politely declined— "Nope, thank you though." West liked the message but removed his previous texts from the chat.

Reflecting on the incident, Lafuente maintains that West's communication was very impolite. She said, "I don't think it's acceptable to be messaging other women when you're married. It's not acceptable and it's something I'd stand by." She emphasized that she finds infidelity in couples is 'unacceptable,' explaining that she had inherited the idea of 'forever partners' from her family.

Kanye is sliding on my girlfriend.. someone tell Kim pic.twitter.com/rSw6ADR1vk — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 2, 2024

She said, "Monogamy is what is accepted and cheating is unacceptable. If he texts other girls, I know I said no, but others might not. I do not support it. Maybe they have an agreement and Bianca knows about it and is cool with it, but we will never know this." West was also slammed by her boyfriend Hall for his disrespectful behavior. He shared screenshots of the rapper's unwelcomed advances, on X and penned, "Kanye is sliding on my girlfriend...someone tell Kim."

Did Kanye West cheat on Kim Kardashian? @kandiskardash has got all the tea hunnie, so you can sip on that.



Head to our IG stories for more. pic.twitter.com/7p2Q225TYy — Y (@Yfm) September 2, 2021

This is not the first time West faced cheating allegations. In 2021, when Kim Kardashian struggled with self-esteem after the birth of their second child, Saint West, Kanye was rumored to have been unfaithful to his wife. At the time, an insider informed The Sun, "Kanye cheated on Kim with an A-list singer. At the time it happened, Kanye was mainly living in his bachelor pad in Hollywood because it was closer to his studio and he wasn't going to go home to Kim and his newborn baby when he'd been partying late in the studio."