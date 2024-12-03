Young Melania Trump Looks Almost Unrecognizable In Resurfaced Video: "She Is Such an Icon..."

Melania Trump, once a relatively unknown figure in the modeling world, has captivated the public with her transformation into one of the most recognizable women globally. Her marriage to former U.S. President Donald Trump brought her unprecedented fame, but an unearthed TikTok video has sparked interest in her early years. The video, shared by the account Melaniaslays, showcases a young Melania, offering a rare glimpse of her life before fame. The 21-second montage features striking images of Melania during her early relationship with Donald and their lavish wedding. These snapshots emphasize a woman on the brink of stepping into the global spotlight.

Modeling Career: Melania Trump started modeling at age 5 at local modeling shows in her hometown of Novo Mesto Slovenia. Her first show in fact was sponsored by her mothers employer a local clothing factory where her mother was a pattern maker.



As per Mirror, fans of the former First Lady flooded the comments section with adoration, describing her as “stunning,” “gorgeous,” and “an icon.” One fan wrote, "PUUURRRR Melania is such an icon I'll defend her with my life." In agreement, another added, "We pledge allegiance to Melania." Another exclaimed, "I SWEAR she would've been iconic with or without Trump because she is STUNNING OMG." Despite her undeniable allure, questions surrounding Melania’s pre-Trump modeling career remain. Before moving to New York in 1996, she pursued modeling in Europe, leaving her studies in design at the University of Ljubljana to chase her dreams. Paolo Zampolli, a talent scout and mutual friend of Donald Trump, played a pivotal role in bringing her to the U.S.

Melania’s youthful modeling pictures have always been the talk of the town. Another TikTok video recently compared Melania’s teenage look to her present-day elegance, narrating, "Long before Melania Trump was first lady, she was just a humble Slovenian girl hoping her natural beauty would help her break into the modeling industry." The video, alongside a throwback Tweet from the Today Show dating back to 2017, highlights her transformation over the decades.

As per Express, born Melanija Knavs in Slovenia, Melania’s journey to global fame began serendipitously in 1987. She was spotted outside a fashion show by photographer Stane Jerko. Recalling his first impression, Jerko shared, "She was tall and slim, with long hair and long legs, and that's why I found her suitable to be a photo model. I noticed not just her good looks but also – even though it may sound strange – her inner energy."

Donald Trump with his date, Melania Knauss, at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center, New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Karl Feile)

Melania soon adapted her name to Melania Knauss and launched a successful modeling career that took her across Europe. Her striking features and disciplined work ethic helped her land numerous jobs, though it wasn’t until she moved to New York that her life took a dramatic turn. In New York, Melania met real estate mogul Donald Trump, and their relationship quickly became a high-profile romance. The pair married in 2005 in a lavish ceremony that cemented Melania’s status as a prominent public figure. She recalled, “I was struck by his energy. He has an amazing sense of vitality.”