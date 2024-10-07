When Robert DeNiro Made a Quick Exit from Jennifer Lawrence's Wedding: "You Don't Have to Be Here"

Jennifer Lawrence once answered 73 questions about herself and revealed some amusing anecdotes from her experiences on set and with her co-stars. One humorous tale included Lawrence and her co-star from two of her movies, Robert DeNiro, at her wedding rehearsal dinner. As per Fandom Wire, she revealed a stunningly lighthearted yet sweet exchange between the two. She said during the interview, “I invited him to the rehearsal dinner for my wedding, obviously expecting him not to come. And when he came, I said, ‘Bob, you really don’t have to be here. You can go home.’ And he was like, ‘Thank you so much,’ and left.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

As per Deadline, Lawrence was glad De Niro did not push himself too hard at the event and left, with the No Hard Feelings actress even saying, "That just genuinely made me feel better." She even joked about the bride being 'awful' in the wake of this incident. Lawrence married Cooke Maroney, an art dealer, in Rhode Island back in October of 2019. The couple has one son together, Cy Maroney.

Speaking about her own wedding, Lawrence further revealed the stress that was a part of her experience: "It's so stressful. You're not having fun. You're just like, 'Is that person having fun?'" As per Fox News, the X-Men: First Class actress also opened up about how her mother saved the day. "I'll never forget — I was freaking out about the guests being cold. And all of my friends were lying. They're like, ‘Nobody's cold, nobody's cold, everything's fine, everything's fine... My mom was like, ‘It's freezing out there, your grandmother almost died."

Lawrence and De Niro were seen together in Silver Linings Playbook. The movie is about former teacher Pat Solitano, played by Bradley Cooper, who returns to live with his parents (played by De Niro) after a brief stay in a mental hospital and tries to patch things up with his ex-wife. Things become more complex when Pat meets Tiffany, played by Lawrence, who is a mystery girl with her own issues.

The Red Sparrow actress and another veteran actor, Meryl Streep, were also in the news for joining the Writers Guild of America strike. Following the Screen Actors Guild's announcement of a joint strike, authors and actors were picketing on the same line for the first time in more than 60 years. In an open letter written last year, Lawrence and Meryl Streep reportedly pleaded with the union not to accept a subpar contract, per The Evening Standard. Over 300 names of famous people, including Lawrence and Streep, had pledged to 'strike' if a just settlement could not be reached.

Surprise! After showing a scene from “Silver Linings Playbook,” Robert De Niro joins Jennifer Lawrence and David O. Russell at #Tribeca pic.twitter.com/n1t8r8Gl0R — Alex Stedman (@a_sted) April 27, 2019

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher also stated at a press conference in Los Angeles that the 'entire business model has changed by streaming, digital, and AI,' according to ABC News. She also said, "This is a moment of history, it is a moment of truth. If we don't stand tall right now, we are all going to be in trouble," per Unilad.

This article was originally published on 07.22.23.