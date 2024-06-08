You Wouldn't Believe Who's the Mastermind Behind Bianca Censori's Outfits—And its Not Kanye West

Bianca Censori's outfits have constantly been making waves over the internet for their racy elements. The innumerous scantily clad appearances have led the fans to question who chooses the outfits for Kanye West's wife. However, now that the real reason is out, it has shocked many. Censori's outfit has nothing to do with the rapper, who has been constantly under fire for parading his wife in outfits out of the box. It is Bianca herself who reportedly comes up with these ensembles!

Sources close to the Ye founder have claimed, as reported by In Touch Weekly, that he never forces his wife to dress up in a certain way. "Bianca is extremely intelligent, well-educated, and beyond ambitious. This idea that she’s some sort of victim is way off the mark. She’s absolutely loving the attention she creates by baring her body in public," the insider revealed. "People are confusing Bianca’s creativity. She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is," the source added, as they hinted that Censori is the one who selects her racy outfits to roam around with West.

The source further continued, "She’s got no problem flaunting her incredible body if that’s what keeps Kanye happy. Putting up with his madness is a means to an end for her. Bianca is getting everything she wants in the way of fashion deals and connections."

Ye's musical partner and associate, Malik Yusef, revealed, "She makes her own decisions on how to dress. I think [she and Ye] experiment together and say, ‘Hey, this is beautiful.’" Another source, as reported by Page Six, shared, "They have people worldwide watching them. Sometimes the highest form of art is to not say anything."

Concerns have been raised numerous times by fans who observed Censori appearing uncomfortable in public. Several blamed West for dictating his wife's wardrobe. However, with recent revelations, it appears that the model is happily contributing to her current image.

In January 2024, Ye posted a picture of Censori in the kitchen wearing a sheer bodysuit that exposed a significant portion of her backside while she prepared food. The subsequent month, she was seen at Milan Fashion Week donning a black leather thong bodysuit with fully open sides, as reported by In Touch Weekly.

In March 2024, Bianca made headlines with another eye-catching outfit as she headed out for a sweet treat at The Cheesecake Factory. Accompanied by her husband, Censori made her way to the dessert restaurant, donning a braless look and wearing a nude, tight-fitting top. With her hair styled in her recognizable fashion, she seemed stoic as she emerged from the couple's blacked-out SUV in Los Angeles.