“You need an ID to shovel snow in New York?” Katie Britt Called Out for Making Bizarre Claim

MAGA senator Katie Britt, 44, was mocked on social media for making a bizarre claim about the SAVE Act. The Alabama senator used shoveling snow in New York City as an example of why Americans should support the controversial measure. For those unversed, the SAVE Act would require voters to provide proof of citizenship for registration. It would also restrict mail-in ballot use in elections.

On Thursday, Britt said on Capitol Hill, “We want to make sure that Americans have faith in their elections.” The senator continued, “We want to make sure that they are free, fair, and secure. If Americans don’t have faith, it undermines the very pillars that hold up our democracy. And we know the best way to do that is to require ID.”

Katie Britt: “You can’t go to work, you can’t shovel snow in New York City without an ID” pic.twitter.com/2b4wBcGR3S — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 19, 2026

Britt went on to cite examples of situations where she said the SAVE Act would benefit Americans. She claimed that people would need an ID to shovel snow in New York City. “You can’t rent a home, you can’t go to work, you can’t shovel snow in New York City without an ID,” said the senator.

“So I’m pretty sure as we look to try to achieve the American dream, whether that’s getting insurance, whether that’s getting a car, whether that’s signing your kid up for school, you need an ID,” Britt added.

However, social media users instantly called her out over the claims. Julie Roginsky, a Democratic strategist, said, “All those times that I’ve wanted to shovel the sidewalk in front of my building in New York and have been told by the doorman, ‘NO! Not until you show me your passport or birth certificate.”

I’m proud to support the SAVE America Act! Only American citizens should vote in American elections. That’s not controversial — it’s common sense. Let’s get this across the finish line, @BasedMikeLee. — Katie Britt (@KatieBrittforAL) March 17, 2026

Singer Nikos Unity added, “Shoveling snow in New York City now requires ID? Republicans really do just say things and hope nobody in the room has ever been outside. New York City has enough problems without Katie Britt hallucinating a Department of Sidewalk Identification.”

“You can, in fact, shovel snow without any ID… as anyone outside of Alabama could tell you. Now, if you want to get paid for it, like in NYC, bring some paperwork,” another user added. One user mocked her writing, “I hate having to find my ID when my wife tells me to shovel the sidewalk.”

“You need an ID to shovel snow in New York? I am pretty sure that’s not correct, but if it is, I am guessing it doesn’t have to be a US passport or original birth certificate, and if you change your name through marriage, you have to jump through hoops,” added one user.