‘You Have Got Nothing Better to Do’ – White Man in Wheelchair Instantly Hit by Karma After Yelling Racist Slurs and Spitting at a Black Man

A recent viral video, which was uploaded on X (formerly Twitter), showed an unidentified white man yelling racist slurs at a Black man. The clip, which was captured by the Black person, has since garnered over 80,000 views at the time of writing this article. It shows a wheelchair-bound man on the street corner, who begins to mock a Black man, and then proceeds to spit at his feet. The man, who was missing a leg, then ordered the Black person to “pick it up,” referring to the spit on the ground.

“I’m a dumb n-word,” he said to the Black person, trying to impersonate him and gesturing in a demeaning way. “Get the f-ck out of here, you’ve got nothing better to do,” the person in the wheelchair then shouted at the Black man, trying to shoo him away from the sidewalk. He didn’t stop here, as he stopped his wheelchair just to spot on the ground where the other man’s feet were. However, what he said next shocked most of the 80,000 viewers on X.

A white One-Legged Racist calls a black man a N*GGER and what’s Happens next……….😂 pic.twitter.com/4nhRghKcAC — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) August 21, 2025

“Pick that up and I’ll watch you,” the White man said to the Black person, referring to the spit on the ground. “If you’re tough, pick that up,” he added. However, it wasn’t too long after he finally got his karma.

The clip, which was uploaded on X, showed that not much later, the man with the disability somehow tipped over in his wheelchair. He was seen lying on the sidewalk, looking around helplessly. Despite the racist attack against him, the Black man offered to help the white man, who was missing a leg. However, despite his assistance, the man refused to apologize, instead claiming he never called him a “dumb n-word.”

“You said I was a N-word back there. See how it works? I’m going to get you some help now,” the Black person said, choosing to take the high road. Many X users couldn’t help but praise him for his kindness.

“See the difference in the hearts of 2 people? One was brought up in hatred, the other was brought up in human decency and magnanimity,” one commented. Another applauded, “Way to go, brother! Excellent job! More of this, please.”

Some viewers were also amused at how the White man instantly got his karma. “If you want to act like a savage Neanderthal, then you should be treated as such,” one user wrote. Another added, “karma took care of him.”

“I would have left him lying there all night if it was me,” a third wrote, while subtly praising the Black man for his big heart.